The Baldwin Family Tree: Everyone From Alec Baldwin To Hailey Bieber

Alec Baldwin isn't just the guy who parodies Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live. The eldest Baldwin brother has been making a name for himself since the 1980s, starring in classic films like Tim Burton's Beetlejuice (1988), Mike Nichols' Working Girl (1988), and Oliver Stone's Talk Radio (1988).

But the actor's star rose in the 1990s, thanks to his roles in The Hunt for Red October (1990) and Glengarry Glen Ross (1992). After a slew of gigs with reputable directors at the time (Woody Allen, Martin Scorsese), Baldwin earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in 2003's The Cooler.

Despite a filmography that reads like a phone book, Baldwin is perhaps best known for playing Jack Donaghy on NBC's 30 Rock. His role on the show, which ran from 2006 to 2013, has earned him two Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, and seven Screen Actors Guild Awards, which makes him the male performer with the most SAG Awards history.

In 2013, Baldwin married wellness guru Hilaria Thomas. The couple shares five children: sons Eduardo, 2 months, Romeo Alejandro David, 2, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 4, and Rafael Thomas, 5, as well as daughter Carmen Gabriela, 7.

He also has a 25-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger. The 6'1'' blonde beauty has found success as a model who's appeared on the pages of W, Vanity Fair, and Elle.