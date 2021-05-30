Bad Bunny Net Worth: How Wealthy Is The Most Streamed Artist In The World?

There are a few things that every pop star should have: great music, killer fashion, and an inimitable swagger. Bad Bunny has it all and then some. That’s why over the past few years, he’s gone from unknown SoundCloud artist to global superstar. There’s no denying Bad Bunny’s talent, and with record-breaking success, we know there’s a hefty paycheck to follow. Keep reading for details on Bad Bunny’s net worth in 2021.

Bad Bunny Worked At A Supermarket Before His Big Break

Some pop stars get their big break from TikTok. For some, it’s a singing competition show. But for Bad Bunny, his big break came after uploading DIY songs to SoundCloud, inspired by his Puerto Rican heritage and his passion for music.

Born Benito Antonio Martínez-Ocasio, Bad Bunny was raised in a rural beach town near San Juan, Puerto Rico. His mom was a teacher, and his dad was a truck driver. They played an important role in shaping the young artist’s musical taste. He told W Magazine, “My father would usually listen to tropical music…a lot of salsa.” He continued, “My mom liked merengue and balada a lot. At my grandfather’s house, I would listen to old man’s music, like bolero, bohemia. With my friends, I would listen to a lot of reggaeton…And so I grew up around a lot of musical preferences.”

Bad Bunny studied communications at the University of Puerto Rico, and while working as a grocery bagger at a supermarket, his SoundCloud career took off.

In 2016, his self-produced track “Diles” went viral, racking up millions of plays and catching the attention of record labels. Five years later, Bad Bunny has four studio albums, numerous chart-topping hits, and a Grammy award under his belt.

Bad Bunny Was The Most Streamed Artist In 2020

(Bad Bunny / YouTube)

In 2020, Spotify named him the most-streamed artist in 2020 with more than 8.3 billion streams. It’s a number that’s hard to wrap your head around, and it’s a big jump from 2019 when he was the fifth-most streamed artist.

His global popularity is unique. Of course, the Latin pop explosion of the late ’90s and early 2000s brought us many hits from artists like Ricky Martin, Jennifer Lopez, and Enrique Iglesias. Still, Bad Bunny’s record-breaking success is unlike anything the music world has ever seen.

Part of his streaming success is a combination of quantity and quality within his discography. He’s collaborated with some of the biggest artists in the world: J Balvin, Cardi B, and Drake, to name a few. And since 2020, he’s released three bodies of work: YHLQMDLG, Las que no iban a salir, and El Último Tour del Mundo.

With each release, Bad Bunny gains more fans, and his sound continues to evolve. His latest release, the genre-bending El Último Tour del Mundo, earned rave reviews across the board. Rolling Stone gave it four stars and said the album reminds us that “he’s a traditionalist, a rabble-rouser, and an eccentric all at once.”

Fans loved the album too. El Último Tour del Mundo became the first all-Spanish album to top the Billboard charts. It’s an achievement that stands to redefine how the music industry views Latin music and its ability to permeate mainstream pop culture.

Another element of Bad Bunny’s allure is his dedication to raising awareness of social issues. He’s a vocal supporter of women’s rights and the LGBTQ community, making him appealing to a wider and more diverse audience.

He regularly challenges gender norms through his eye-catching fashion statements. During a performance on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon, he wore a shirt with a message in Spanish that said, “They killed Alexa, not a man in a skirt.” The moment went viral, and it raised awareness about Alexa Negrón Luciano, a transgender woman who was murdered in Puerto Rico.

And then in 2020, he got into full drag for the music video for his popular track, “Yo Perreo Sola.” Talking to Rolling Stone about the song, he said, “I wanted a woman’s voice to sing it — ‘yo perreo sola’ — because it doesn’t mean the same thing when a man sings it. But I do feel like that woman sometimes.”

What Is Bad Bunny’s Net Worth In 2021?

Since Bad Bunny was the most-streamed artist on Spotify, we have to wonder how that impacts his net worth. Many artists have been vocal about Spotify’s royalty payments, but how much does someone make with over eight billion streams?

Bad Bunny’s net worth is currently estimated to be $16 million. Celebrity Net Worth attributes this to the massive popularity of his music. He’s also scored lucrative deals with major brands like Corona and Adidas. And now that concerts are becoming a thing again, we expect this to increase even more.

His El Último Tour del Mundo 2022 became the fastest-selling tour in years; 480,000 tickets were sold in less than a week. Billboard projects that the tour stands to gross anywhere from $63 million to $84 million for 35 shows across the world.

Despite his massive net worth, Bad Bunny maintains a sense of humility. During the pandemic, he hunkered down with his girlfriend in an Airbnb. He told Rolling Stone, “People think I’m spending quarantine in a huge mansion, with a really awesome pool.”

Once the world opens back up, he’s eyeing a plot of land where he can build his dream home. Until then, he remains thankful for his successful career. “The fame isn’t important to me,” he told Billboard. “It’s a blessing to have. Having so many people that support me, that love me and listen to my music, is beautiful.”