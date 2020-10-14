Bad Bunny, Doja Cat, More: The Billboard Music Award Performers You Need To Know About

Bad Bunny

Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, but better known by his stage name of Bad Bunny, was born in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico in 1994. He was certain from a young age that he wanted to be a singer, having already proven his musical chops while singing in his church’s choir as a boy, and often entertained his classmates with his freestyles, which highlighted both his musical talents and his humor. Soon, Bad Bunny was uploading his music to SoundCloud while supporting himself with a job as a bagger at a local supermarket. DJ Luian heard one of Bad Bunny’s tracks and dug his sound, which has been described as both Latin trap music and reggaeton, though the singer has been known to sample from other genres as well. Bad Bunny soon signed to his first record deal in 2016. Over the last few years, the singer began blowing up across Latin America as well as the diaspora, and in 2018, Bad Bunny managed to break into the international market. He teamed up with Cardi B and J Balvin on her song, “I Like It,” which became a number one hit on the Billboard music charts. Since then, Bad Bunny has become known for his own songs, like “Vete” and “Yo Perreo Sola.” We wonder if he’ll perform either one of those bangers tonight.