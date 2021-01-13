Bachelor Producer ‘Exiles’ Former Bachelorette Contestant From #BachelorNation Over Capitol Riot

James Taylor, who tried his hand at winning the love of JoJo Fletcher on season 12 of The Bachelorette, recently admitted to participating in the Capitol riot that took place on January 6. The 34 year old thanked producers of the popular romance reality show for supporting him, but one of those producers had some harsh words for Taylor.
The former Bachelorette contestant made no secret that he was planning to attend the rally-turned-riot that gripped the nation and led to the deaths of five people. James Taylor even encouraged his followers to attend the event. His last tweet before the deadly run on Capitol Hill urged like-minded individuals to come out and show their support for President Donald Trump. Nearly five days after the Capitol was stormed, Taylor expressed his thanks for “#TheBachelor family” for supporting him, adding,
Conservative producers are the best!!
One producer, Mike Fleiss, was clearly not one of the “conservative producers” who supported Taylor’s decision to attend the event. He tweeted about his displeasure with the then-unknown former castmate, whom he also referred to as a “idiot jerkoff” — clearly mincing words isn’t Fleiss’ style. After being informed about Taylor’s identity, Fleiss thanked the people who provided the identifying information and called out Taylor directly.
Taylor has yet to comment on his apparent “exile” from Bachelor Nation, though he did retweet someone last night who defended him. When his response does come, it’ll be interesting to see if Taylor is more loyal to President Trump or to Bachelor Nation.
