Baby On The Way For Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney?

Did Jennifer Lawrence have a baby? One year ago, a tabloid said that Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were expecting a baby boy. Since it’s been a year, Gossip Cop is looking back on that story.

‘Cooke-ing Up’ A Baby

Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day claimed that Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant with her first child, a baby boy. An alleged insider said, “Jen told her close friends she’s pregnant at a pal’s birthday dinner after avoiding her usual gin and tonic.” Lawrence knew people would wonder why she’d abstain from alcohol, so a source said she made it “no secret” that she was pregnant. Cooke Maroney was, according to another so-called source, “very supportive” and excited about fatherhood.

The tabloid also mentioned that Lawrence “showed off her small baby bump.” Gossip Cop pointed out that Lawrence had recently been spotted toting a bottle of wine, so this report seemed very unlikely. One year later, and it only looks worse. Lawrence has not given birth to a baby boy, so this story was a complete fabrication.

What’s She Up To?

A private couple, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are still going strong and are sometimes spotted in New York City. The Hunger Games star recently experienced a scare while filming Don’t Look Down in Boston, but reports of her permanent disfigurement were greatly exaggerated. She returned to set a few days later, no worse for wear.

Lawrence is frequently the target of baby rumors, so much so that Gossip Cop has conveniently collected the articles. In a 2015 interview with Vogue, Lawrence said she couldn’t wait to get married if she found “that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children.” Granted this was six years ago now and a lot can change, but a baby doesn’t sound out of the question for the Academy Award winner.

Made-Up Babies Abound

Woman’s Day constantly makes up pregnancies. It claimed that Kate Middleton was expecting in 2019, but no baby ever came. It said that Ana de Armas was expecting Ben Affleck’s baby, but no baby came and the two broke up.

Lily Allen and Olivia Wilde have also been subjected to pregnancy rumors, so Lawrence is in some sterling company. All this goes to show that you cannot trust a pregnancy story from this tabloid. Jennifer Lawrence was not pregnant, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk the story.

