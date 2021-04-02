Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Jennifer Lawrence in a black dress Baby Buzz Baby On The Way For Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney?

Did Jennifer Lawrence have a baby? One year ago, a tabloid said that Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were expecting a baby boy. Since it’s been a year, Gossip Cop is looking back on that story. ‘Cooke-ing Up’ A Baby Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day claimed that Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant with her first child, […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Celebrities Jennifer Garner’s Breakfast Cookies Are A Meal And Dessert In One

Watch Jennifer Garner whip up a batch of these delicious breakfast cookies that are a perfect snack anytime of the day.

by Gossip Cop Staff
screenshot of Derek Hough in a purple suit on Dancing with the Stars Entertainment Derek Hough Thinks Tyra Banks Runs ‘DWTS’ Like A Sweatshop?

Does Derek Hough hate the way Tyra Banks runs Dancing with the Stars? That’s what one story claimed a few months ago. Gossip Cop wants to check back in on the stars since the season wrapped up.  Tyra Banks Too Demanding On Set?  The Globe reported not long ago that Banks was changing the tone of DWTS for the worse. A supposed insider spilled to the tabloid that […]

 by Ariel Gordon
side by side photos of prince william and prince harry Royals Prince Harry, Prince William Met Up In March For ‘Crisis Talks’?

Did Prince Harry and Prince William reunite? One cover story reports that the two embattled brothers got together in March for a crisis meeting. Gossip Cop investigates. Prince Harry And Prince William’s ‘Crisis Meeting In London’ According to New Idea‘s cover, Prince Harry and Prince William met up on March 18 after 386 days apart, […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Baby Buzz

Baby On The Way For Jennifer Lawrence And Cooke Maroney?

M
Matthew Radulski
8:00 am, April 2, 2021
Jennifer Lawrence in a black dress
(Cubankite/Shutterstock.com)

Did Jennifer Lawrence have a baby? One year ago, a tabloid said that Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney were expecting a baby boy. Since it’s been a year, Gossip Cop is looking back on that story.

‘Cooke-ing Up’ A Baby

Twelve months ago, Woman’s Day claimed that Jennifer Lawrence was pregnant with her first child, a baby boy. An alleged insider said, “Jen told her close friends she’s pregnant at a pal’s birthday dinner after avoiding her usual gin and tonic.” Lawrence knew people would wonder why she’d abstain from alcohol, so a source said she made it “no secret” that she was pregnant. Cooke Maroney was, according to another so-called source, “very supportive” and excited about fatherhood.

The tabloid also mentioned that Lawrence “showed off her small baby bump.” Gossip Cop pointed out that Lawrence had recently been spotted toting a bottle of wine, so this report seemed very unlikely. One year later, and it only looks worse. Lawrence has not given birth to a baby boy, so this story was a complete fabrication.

What’s She Up To?

A private couple, Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney are still going strong and are sometimes spotted in New York City. The Hunger Games star recently experienced a scare while filming Don’t Look Down in Boston, but reports of her permanent disfigurement were greatly exaggerated. She returned to set a few days later, no worse for wear.

Lawrence is frequently the target of baby rumors, so much so that Gossip Cop has conveniently collected the articles. In a 2015 interview with Vogue, Lawrence said she couldn’t wait to get married if she found “that one person who I want to spend the rest of my life with, who I want to be the father of my children.” Granted this was six years ago now and a lot can change, but a baby doesn’t sound out of the question for the Academy Award winner.

Made-Up Babies Abound

Woman’s Day constantly makes up pregnancies. It claimed that Kate Middleton was expecting in 2019, but no baby ever came. It said that Ana de Armas was expecting Ben Affleck’s baby, but no baby came and the two broke up.

Lily Allen and Olivia Wilde have also been subjected to pregnancy rumors, so Lawrence is in some sterling company. All this goes to show that you cannot trust a pregnancy story from this tabloid. Jennifer Lawrence was not pregnant, so Gossip Cop was right to debunk the story.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report Claims Cover Up In Tiger Woods Crash Investigation

Amal And George Clooney Giving Marriage ‘One Last Shot’ As He Prepares To Get Into Politics?

Chrissy Teigen’s ‘Midlife Crisis’ Hair Is Ushering Back In This 2017 Trend

Kim Kardashian Dating CNN’s Van Jones?

Gisele Bundchen Angry With Tom Brady After Being ‘Blindsided’ By His New Contract?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.