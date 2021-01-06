Was Avril Lavigne Really Replaced By A Clone? A Look At The Conspiracy Theory

What Is The Avril Lavigne Conspiracy?

The story is thought to have originated from a blog post on a Brazilian Avril Lavigne fan site called “Avril Lavigne morreu e foi substituída por uma sósia," which roughly translates to "Avril Lavigne died and was replaced by a double." The theory posits that Lavigne, struggling to handle the pressures of her success, hired a body double to fill in for her during some of her public appearances.

Soon after—sometime in 2003—Lavigne supposedly took her own life, but rather than tell the world, the record company decided to cover up her death so they could continue to bank off her success. They hired the body double, a woman named Melissa Vandella, to step in and pose as Lavigne full-time, which she’s been doing ever since.