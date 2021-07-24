Avan Jogia Dating History: Everyone The ‘Victorious’ Star Has Dated

It’s been over a decade since Avan Jogia scored his breakthrough role as Beck Oliver on Nickelodeon’s Victorious, but he’s come a long way from being a cute teen star. At 29, Jogia’s extensive acting credits include the mini-series Tut (with the legendary actor Ben Kingsley), the Syfy series Ghost Wars, and Starz’s Now Apocalypse. Later this year, he’ll star in the highly-anticipated Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City.

It’s hard not to notice that he’s also getting hunkier with age. For those of you wondering if there’s a special someone in the picture, we’ve got the answer. Check out his dating history (spoiler alert: it doesn’t include his Victorious castmate Ariana Grande) and find out who Avan Jogia’s girlfriend is today.

Zoey Deutch

(Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com)

Jogia’s first serious relationship lasted longer than most Hollywood marriages. In 2012, he began dating starlet Zoey Deutch—daughter of director Howard Deutch and actress Lea Thompson. Jogia starred in the ABC Family series Twisted at the time; meanwhile, Deutch appeared in two episodes of Switched at Birth on the same channel. In March 2012, they made their first public appearance as a couple at the Kids Choice Awards.

From that point on, the couple was attached at the hip. They shared plenty of sweet moments on Instagram—from prom pics to regular date nights at In N Out. But all the while, Jogia was mindful of how much he shared with his fans.

“Maybe I’ve been lucky but I think that it’s mostly a choice,” he told Glamaholic magazine (via E! News). “I think if you continuously choose to court the public’s attention to your relationship, you run the risk of asking them to pry more out of it, but it would also be a bit strange to totally ignore your significant other’s existence in public as well.

“So just trying to find the line that’s most comfortable is important,” he continued. “If you don’t want to be a spectacle don’t make it a spectacle, and hopefully mostly you’ll be left alone.”

Jogia and Deutch were a darling young couple, but by 2017 they decided to part ways. A source told E! that the split was amicable and the two remained friends. They even co-starred in Zombieland: Double Tap two years after their break-up.

Cleopatra Coleman

Immediately after his split from Deutch, Jogia moved on to Australian actress Cleopatra Coleman. The couple made things official when they appeared at the Entertainment Weekly Pre-Emmy Party in September 2017.

Coleman, 33 (or four years his senior), got her start in stage productions and on Australian TV shows. But she is best known to American audiences for her role on Fox’s The Last Man on Earth, as well as the Netflix sci-fi series In the Shadow of the Moon.

She has also shared screen time with Jogia, guest-starring in Now Apocalypse.

The couple seems to share a dark and quirky sense of humor. At the 2019 premiere of Zombieland: Double Tap, they dressed as Billy Bob Thornton and Angelina Jolie during their 2000 red carpet appearance for Gone in 60 Seconds. (The only difference? Jogia and Coleman aren’t married… at least not yet.)

Much like his previous relationship, Jogia isn’t afraid to share glimpses of his private life with Coleman on social media. However, he doesn’t bombard us with public displays of affection, a la Kourtney Kardashian. His Instagram feed occasionally includes sweet photos of the couple with minimal captions.

However, neither actor has discussed the details of their romance with the press. It looks like they are managing a delicate balancing act, celebrating their love without exposing too much. (In the meantime, Jogia is less shy about sharing other parts of his life on TikTok, where he has 3.6 million followers.)

We totally respect Jogia’s low-key approach to love and wish him and Coleman a happy journey that leads to greater things.