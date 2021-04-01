Audrina Patridge’s Controversial ‘Skirt Jeans’ Has The Internet Divided

There’s a fine line when it comes to trendy fashion – particularly, is it actually stylish? While every decade has it ‘hot’ fashion trends that we all look back at and cringe (looking at you ’00 super low rise jeans), there are those standout looks that we always love fondly in our hearts.

2021 has already seen it’s fair share of fashion trends, from square toe heels to Matrix-esque sunglasses, but is the ‘skirt jean’ on the verge of becoming the next big thing?

Recently, TV personality Audrina Patridge posted an image to her Instagram account, with a caption that declared her love for a side part over a center part. But it was the reality star’s outfit that really started the debate.

Featuring an ’80s acid wash and mom jean cut, these pants are currently on trend with the extra polarizing addition of a wrap-like skirt on top. Gone to the wayside were discussions of center vs side parts, everyone had something to say about these jeans.

With comments ranging from “Dear lord those pants are hideous! Noooooooo” to “obsessed with those pants!!” it’s clear that fans either hated or loved the look. It also begged the question – is this a fashion fluke, or the next big thing?

Patridge’s version retails for a cool $240, but ASOS has a popular version that is constantly selling out. Of course, you could always just wear a denim skirt over jeans and DIY the look as well.

What do you think? Is this a trend worth rocking, or running far, far away from?

