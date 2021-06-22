Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

We all need our caffeine fix in the morning, but drinking the same store-bought blend gets old way too fast. It’s not like the alternative is any better. Why spend your hard-earned dollars supporting a mega corporation with shady ethics and bad coffee? Yep, I’m looking at you, Starbucks.

If you had access to sustainably sourced coffee from skilled roasters from all over the world, why wouldn’t you take advantage of that? Wake up to something you actually enjoy drinking, for way less than you might expect. Atlas Coffee Club is a subscription service that sends you exclusive coffee roasts from over fifty countries across the world, and scheduling your unique coffee delivery is way easier than you might think.

How It Works

Okay, first thing’s first: Atlas Coffee Club’s website is unbelievably easy to navigate. Seriously, just scroll down the main page to begin your order right away. But the site also lets you customize your subscription exactly how you want it. You can choose from a 6 oz half-bag, a 12 oz full bag, or a 24 oz double bag order. The website even lists how many cups you can make with each bag, so you know exactly how much you’re paying for. For only $7 a month, you could get a 12 oz bag that makes about thirty cups. That’s practically what you pay for a venti blonde roast on your morning commute anyway!

But that isn’t where the customization ends. You can choose if you want a new blend every two or four weeks, what type of roast you want, and even if you want the blend ground up or as whole beans! The best part about this coffee is that each blend is roasted to order, so it will ship to you immediately after it’s been roasted. No more stale or bland bags that have been sitting on the shelf too long. Seriously, this is the freshest coffee you can find, catered exactly to how you want it. There’s no way that any coffee chain can match this precision.

In each box, you’ll receive your coffee order, along with a postcard from the specific country the coffee was sourced from, featuring insightful facts about the region and gorgeous photography. Each order also comes with special cards recommending brewing tips and tasting notes, so that you can enjoy the best possible version of your order. Also, the bag each blend comes in is seriously gorgeous, and they will look so good on your kitchen counter. If you’re a fan of quality graphic design, this is the brand for you.

(Atlas Coffee Club)

The Worldly Experience

Another great point about the blends Atlas Coffee Club offer is that they are completely exclusive to the service. The coffee you’ll be getting is way too special to be just sitting on store shelves. And this coffee is just about as authentically sourced as a coffee company can get. According to the Atlas Coffee Club, they source their coffee, “From 50-plus countries of independent coffee roasters.” When was the last time you saw this many international flavors of coffee at your local grocery store? This company is completely transparent about where it gets its coffee and who it works with. When your order is delivered, you’ll be supporting ethical partnerships across the globe.

Reviews

We aren’t the only ones who are huge fans of this service. Take it from Kimberly W., a user who stated, “I loved the idea of tasting beans from places beyond what you see on store shelves. The first bag I received was from Kenya. I read the card telling me how it was processed, how best to brew, and what I should be tasting. My world exploded! I really could taste chocolate and citrus! I could smell it too!”

(Atlas Coffee Club)

There is so much detail to admire in all stages of the process, from the packaging to the preparation, as noted by another avid fan. Jess wrote to the site to say, “I have THOROUGHLY enjoyed each delivery of coffee thus far! From the descriptions you provide about each bag, to the bag design, to your attention to detail. In addition, to be able to sample coffees from regions I’ve never had the pleasure of tasting (e.g., Papua New Guinea) has been such an exciting journey for me.”

If you’ve been feeling cooped up at home, now is your chance to travel the world with a great cup of coffee. Check out the subscription plans below to find the one that’s right for you!

More Trending News

This Scary Accurate Relationship App Is Getting Even More Personal With Its New Feature

How To Find A Therapist On A Budget – Because You Deserve Help, Too

Zooey Deschanel Released A New App That Pays You To Shop – And I’m Loving It