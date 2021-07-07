Gossip Cop participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn commission when you click on or make purchases via links.

Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) seems to be everywhere these days, but it isn’t just some new trend. Ashwagandha is actually an ancient Indian herb with medicinal qualities that’s been used for millennia, and it can be a life-changing supplement.

What Is Ashwagandha?

The use of ashwagandha is rooted in Ayurveda, an alternative form of medicine based on Indian principles of natural healing. This is a natural and holistic system of medicine that’s based on the concept that overall health and wellness depends on a balance between physical and mental health. This is achieved through the use of natural medicine.

Regular use of ashwagandha is an important herb in this natural system of medicine because it increases energy levels and improves concentration, while promoting calmness and reducing stress. This is because it’s classified as an adaptogen – a select group of plants that helps your body cope with stress.

In addition to its botanical name of Withania somnifera, ashwagandha is also known as Indian ginseng and winter cherry. Native to India and North Africa, the ashwagandha plant is a small shrub with yellow flowers. For more than 5,000 years, the extracts or powder from the plant’s root, berries, and leaves have been used to treat a variety of conditions.

The high concentration of withanolides in the ashwagandha plant is why it has so many health benefits. Withanolides have been credited with fighting inflammation and tumor growth.

Not All Ashwagandha is Created Equal

The benefits of ashwagandha aren’t just anecdotal. They’ve been well-documented through extensive research and are heavily backed by modern science. But not all ashwagandha is created equal.

The world’s best ashwagandha is KSM-66®, a certified USDA Organic that has the highest-concentration of full-spectrum ashwagandha root extract you’ll find on the market. It’s potent, and Goli Nutrition is the place to go to get it.

Ashwagandha Benefits For Men And Women

Through more than 24 studies, KSM-66® Ashwagandha has been proven to:

● Reduce stress, anxiety, and depression

● Lower cortisol levels in chronically stressed individuals

● Help promote memory and cognitive function

● Increase testosterone

● Support a healthy heart function

● Support endurance, strength, muscle size

● Support sexual function (boosts sperm quality and fertility in men)

● Support immune health

● Improve physical performance (Increase muscle mass, reduce body fat, and increase strength in men)

● Reduce blood sugar levels

● Promote the death of tumor cells (could be effective against several types of cancer)

● Lower inflammation

On Goli’s website, you’ll see a number of studies that show the benefits of KSM-66® ashwagandha. It’s been clinically proven to reduce the levels of cortisol, the body’s stress hormone. Using an ashwagandha supplement can bring feelings of calm and relaxation and encourage a general feeling of well-being.

The studies have also shown that ashwagandha’s adaptogenic qualities can do more than reduce stress. Other benefits include improved sleep and weight loss. But this isn’t a diet pill.

The weight benefits of Ashwagandha come from the fact that chronic stress causes many of us to overeat and gain weight. By lowering your cortisol levels, KSM-66® ashwagandha can help reduce cravings and stress-associated weight gain.

When incorporating Ashwagandha into their daily routine, many people notice a decrease in how often they reach for an unhealthy snack or beverage. Many of us are stress eaters. So with less stress comes less calories.

What’s more, chronically elevated cortisol levels can lead to high blood sugar and increased fat storage in the abdomen. By lowering those levels with ashwagandha, those effects can be reversed.

Goli’s Gummies Reviews

Goli Nutrition has created easy, nutritious, and delicious ways for you to incorporate wellness into your daily routine. For their new Ashwagandha Gummies, they selected organic ingredients that are gluten-free, gelatin-free, vegan, and non-GMO. And you don’t have to worry about artificial sweeteners, artificial flavors, or preservatives.

Goli’s new ashwagandha gummies are made with KSM-66® with a mixed berry flavor. As Oola’s Goli Ashwagandha review points out, the natural taste of ashwagandha is actually not that great. So, Goli tested out different flavor combinations to find the best one for their supplement.

They also list all of the ingredients and nutritional information on the nicely-packaged blue bottle, so you know what you’re putting in your body. Goli’s ashwagandha gummies are free from common allergens like yeast, wheat, milk, eggs, gluten, soy, gelatin, peanuts, shellfish, and dairy.

When you take a Goli Ashwagandha Gummy, you’ll feel a nice soothing effect almost immediately. That’s exactly what they are supposed to do. Just check out these Goli Reviews.

“These really work for me and I really enjoy the taste. I feel calmer after I eat them, I highly recommend them!” one reviewer wrote. Another claims, “They taste so yummy! I really feel this soothing effect when I take them, this will for sure become a staple in my home.”

What Makes Goli’s KSM-66® Ashwagandha So Great?

We’ve already talked about the benefits of ashwagandha in general. But what makes KSM-66® Ashwagandha stand out? First, it’s the highest concentration of Ashwagandha extract on the market, and the research backs up that claim. There are also the reviews, which speak for themselves.

“KSM-66 enhances my ability to focus for long hours during my games. Most importantly, it helps me stay calm and composed when under pressure. My sports require a sustained level of concentration,” one happy Goli customer shared.

The makers of KSM-66® Ashwagandha designed a custom manufacturing process to make sure they were producing the highest quality and premium extract. Their sustainable supply chain and unique green extraction method allows the herb to retain all of its benefits. As a result, KSM-66® Ashwagandha is the most highly bioavailable extract you’ll find.

The roots – not the leaves – of the ashwagandha plant is where it gets its adaptogenic properties. KSM-66® strictly uses the roots alone and no other part of the plant.

KSM-66® Ashwagandha is “green chemistry focused on sustainability.” It’s manufactured under extensive safety measures and has received just about every certification you can think of. It is USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Gluten-Free, Kosher and holds many other certificates including ISO’s and cGMP from USP, NSF, WHO and UL-NPA.

What Sets Goli Ashwagandha Gummies Apart From the Competition?

Most gummies on the market are made from gelatin, but not Goli Gummies. They are made with pectin, from fruit peels. This makes them vegan-friendly, but they are just as easy to incorporate in other diets and lifestyles.

Goli Ashwagandha Gummies also contain Vitamin D, a fat-soluble vitamin that plays an essential role in developing healthy bones, teeth, and muscle. It also supports a healthy immune system.

Ashwagandha Side Effects

It may seem like ashwagandha is too good to be true, so you’re probably asking about the side effects. Believe it or not, none of the studies of ashwagandha have shown any side effects. Neither short-term nor long-term. However, ashwagandha may interact with certain drugs by enhancing or negating their actions.

Where to Buy Goli’s New Ashwagandha Gummies

To try Goli’s New Ashwagandha Gummies, all you have to do is visit their website. One bottle has a quantity of 60. With the recommendation of taking two per day, each bottle is exactly a one-month supply.

There are options to buy just one bottle at a time, or you can sign up for a three- or five-month supply and save some time and money. No matter which option you choose, Goli’s Ashwagandha Gummies never cost more than $19 per bottle.

The Bottom Line

Stress and anxiety are emotional responses, and usually come with symptoms like insomnia, irritability, and fatigue. If you suffer from chronic stress or anxiety, you know just how much it impacts your quality of life.

Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal adaptogenic herb with numerous health benefits, and it’s been used for thousands of years. It helps modulate the release of stress hormones to bolster the body’s resistance towards stress and improve overall mood.

For less than 20 bucks a month, you can reduce stress, improve your sleep, boost brain function and memory, support weight management, improve your physical performance, and simply feel better overall.

Goli’s Ashwagandha Gummies truly are a life-changing supplement. Adding them to your daily routine just might be the easiest and most-effective way you’ll ever find to improve your overall health and quality of life.

