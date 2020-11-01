Ashton Kutcher Still Banned From Drinking By Mila Kunis?

Even if a celebrity actually stopped drinking, it does not make them free from speculation. The Enquirer said Ben Affleck may fall off the wagon while filming in Ireland. The only reason he would drink was because of Ireland apparently, as the claim was wafer thin. This tabloid also said drinking may soon end the marriage of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. The threat of drinking will stalk people even if they've been sober for years it would seem. Kutcher and Kunis continue to drink, so the story was completely bogus.