Ashton Kutcher Still Banned From Drinking By Mila Kunis?

Twelve months ago, one tabloid claimed that Punk’d star Ashton Kutcher was not allowed to drink by order of his wife, Mila Kunis. Gossip Cop busted the rumor at the time, but time is a great judge of stories. Has Kutcher spent his last year living without booze? Let’s take a look back.
This day last year marked the release of Demi Moore’s memoir, Inside Out, which did not portray her ex-husband Kutcher is a positive light. Kutcher was, according to the National Enquirer, “chugging beer like a frat boy” to cope with the scrutiny. He was “[pounding] ten beers while watching football replays on TV in the middle of the week” in front of his kids. Kunis wasn’t buying the “pity party," so she told him to “quit [drinking] or else.” Booze was thereby officially banned from the Kunis household.
Gossip Cop busted this story at the time by pointing out that the memoir hadn’t affected Kutcher and Kunis’ marriage. We also reached out to Kunis’ spokesperson, who assured us the story was not true. Kutcher had not been banned from drinking, and it was just a way to capitalize on Moore’s memoir.
This story was of course not true. Far from not drinking, Kunis and Kutcher actually launched their own line of wine called Quarantine Wine. All profits will be donated to COVID-19 related charities.
Kunis does jokingly say he’s not supposed to drink in the clip, but clearly, the two were testing flavors out and such. It’s also worth noting that Kunis was the public face of Jim Beam for years, so clearly she doesn’t harbor some vendetta against alcohol. There’s still booze in the Kutcher household, and the couple is doing great.
An almost identical version of this story came out in August about Daniel Craig drinking too much. He, too, was allegedly drinking around his kids and had been given a similar ultimatum. The article was getting Craig confused with the character James Bond and couldn't supply any evidence. This drinking too much story seems to be a recurring narrative for the tabloid.
Even if a celebrity actually stopped drinking, it does not make them free from speculation. The Enquirer said Ben Affleck may fall off the wagon while filming in Ireland. The only reason he would drink was because of Ireland apparently, as the claim was wafer thin. This tabloid also said drinking may soon end the marriage of Faith Hill and Tim McGraw. The threat of drinking will stalk people even if they've been sober for years it would seem. Kutcher and Kunis continue to drink, so the story was completely bogus.