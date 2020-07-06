Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Saved Marriage From Brink Of Divorce?

Now things were much better for the supposedly once troubled couple, though Kunis still had to work through some trust issues that came to the surface after she learned of Demi Moore’s accusations that Kutcher was unfaithful during their short-lived marriage. “Even though Ashton would never cheat on her, it made her question her trust in him.” Despite those alleged difficulties, the source was convinced that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were now on solid footing as a couple, with Kutcher planning on buying his wife a new wedding ring to commemorate their new commitment to each other. While it’s difficult to say with any certainty what is or is not going on behind closed doors in a marriage, Gossip Cop is fairly certain this claim is completely made up.