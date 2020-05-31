Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Saved Marriage After Crisis?

These kinds of supermarket gossip magazines have long held a strange fascination for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. After Demi Moore, Kutcher’s ex-wife, published a memoir, several outlets used the book as an opportunity to spread rumors. Gossip Cop has encountered so many of those, we created an article dedicated to that specific rumor. Then there are the rumors that the famous couple are having marriage problems. Despite the many efforts of the tabloid media to claim otherwise, these outlets have no clue what is going on within any celebrity marriage, let alone the notoriously private Kutcher and Kunis.