Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis Saved Marriage After Crisis?

Did Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher save their marriage from the brink of divorce last year? That was the erroneous claim one tabloid made. Gossip Cop debunked the bogus rumor 12 months ago and our judgement was spot on.
Exactly 365 days ago, OK! Australia reported that Kunis and Kutcher were about to divorce, but they pulled themselves back from the edge just in time. What caused the couple to consider separating? Their two young children, a source supposedly “close to the couple” informed the outlet. "Mila and Ashton's babies were not sleepers, and that put a big stress on their marriage,” the suspicious tipster tattled.
Kunis especially found herself at the whims of her sleepless kids, the alleged source continued, "Mila would get up every three hours, sometimes every two hours, when their kids would wake up crying. That made her exhausted and angry." As a result of these sleepless nights, Kutcher and Kunis’ marriage began to suffer. But as the kids grew older, they "aren't waking up" in the middle of the night as often, so "Ashton and Mila have found their way back to one another."
This is the kind of nonsensical fluff story a tabloid prints when it has nothing real to report about celebrities. Over time, Gossip Cop has racked up numerous statements from the actors’ reps totally denying every break up rumor we threw their way. Besides, at the time that this article was originally published, Kunis described Kutcher as “the world’s greatest husband” during an interview.
In fact, in the times since we originally published our debunking, Ashton Kutcher posted a silly video of himself and Mila Kunis consoling each other after reading about their upcoming divorce on the cover of In Touch. Clearly their marriage wasn’t going the way OK! Australia said it was.
Kutcher and Kunis, who met over 20 years ago on the set of That 70s Show, did not nearly divorce over their children’s lack of sleep, so there was no need for them to get their marriage back on track in the first place. It’s almost as if this tabloid totally made this entire story up.
These kinds of supermarket gossip magazines have long held a strange fascination for Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher. After Demi Moore, Kutcher’s ex-wife, published a memoir, several outlets used the book as an opportunity to spread rumors. Gossip Cop has encountered so many of those, we created an article dedicated to that specific rumor. Then there are the rumors that the famous couple are having marriage problems. Despite the many efforts of the tabloid media to claim otherwise, these outlets have no clue what is going on within any celebrity marriage, let alone the notoriously private Kutcher and Kunis.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.