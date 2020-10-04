Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis' Marriage Hanging By A Thread In Lockdown?

A magazine says that Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis' marriage is getting damaged on multiple points, and sources close to the couple think an end is in sight. The details of the story are as shocking as they are suspicious. Here's what's going on.
Woman's Day is confident that Kutcher and Kunis are one of several wrapped up in a "Hollywood Marriage Crisis" due to quarantine policies locking them "together 24/7." The story, originally published in April, was fairly confident that the couple wouldn't make it to their fifth anniversary, with friends of the couple telling the outlet that "it will be a miracle" if the couple gets to celebrate their sixth anniversary next year considering the problems they face.
An unnamed and otherwise unidentifiable "long-time friend" tells the magazine that the couple is having a hard time adapting to life under lockdown with their two children. "This isn't just about co-parenting though," the source adds. "They've gone through a lot." A lot, in this instance, amounts to the fact that Kutcher's ex-wife, Demi Moore, wrote a very honest memoir of her life — including the relationship that "didn't paint the 42-year-old in the greatest light," a move that made an unpleasant impact on Kunis. "Mila described the whole thing as very embarrassing for Ashton," another unnamed insider says. Additionally, Kutcher testified at the trial for Ashley Ellerin's murderer, which the tabloid says made Kutcher look like "not the most reliable boyfriend." The snitch concludes by saying,
Things aren't easy in their household at the moment.
There are some statements in this article that are believable, if not outright true. Yes, the couple is quarantining with their kids, and like everyone's household at the moment, we're sure it gets difficult at times. However, the actual claims about the state of the couple's relationship or the speed bumps they've encountered the past few years are blatantly untrue, and one manages to be outright appalling.
First off, it's pretty obvious that even this tabloid couldn't rustle up any real drama between Kunis and Kutcher. The couple's made several talk show appearances together where they looked happier and more content than ever. All the insight the magazine has to offer is that life in lockdown is different from what we think of as normal, which isn't actually helpful. Not only does the couple look to be getting along well right now, there's actually no evidence of the two fighting over the two incidents the article mentions. As they told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest in May, they've been optimistic from the start.
"We're just really, really lucky," Kutcher said, "and I think our appreciation for that grows every single day and also our appreciation for the folks who have to continue to go to work during this and risking their lives to be on the frontline of this effort. We're just madly appreciative of our circumstances." It's difficult to believe that they're ready to split over time together when that's how they frame the experience.
We've actually debunked the narrative that Demi Moore's very personal memoir would somehow impact Kunis and Kutcher's marriage. As we've pointed out time and time again, Kunis has outright said that she and Kutcher shared everything before they started their life together, so there's no embarrassment or surprise regardless of what pops up. As for the line about Kutcher's testimony in court, that might just be one of the most appalling jabs at a celebrity we've ever seen.
Kutcher cried to the court when he told the story of how he let Ellerin know he would be late for their plans and thought she went out without him after she didn't answer her door when he did show up, but he never saw her alive again. It's a horrific and tragic situation, and to exploit the search for justice to call an emotionally devastated man "unreliable" is shameful. Unfortunately, it's not even the first time this publication has exploited the case in an attempt to sell the idea that Kunis and Kutcher would break up over it.
Woman's Day fails to accurately depict the marriage time and time again. We also debunked the tabloid's prediction that Kunis would leave Kutcher from the end of last year, and roughly six months after that, it said a $315 million divorce was in the works. We're used to seeing some fairly nasty stuff, but it's next level questionable to exploit a murder case to argue that one of the most solid couples in Hollywood is fighting. There's just no reason to give any credence to such a tactic or publication.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.