Ashley Graham Shows Off Stretch Marks In Sassy Underwear On Instagram

Plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham recently uploaded a pair of photos to her Instagram page that showed off quite a bit of the new mom’s figure. Graham, who welcomed a son earlier this year, wore only a pair of underwear in one of the photos, which also showcased the model’s stretch marks. Graham has long promoted body positivity, so it makes sense that she’d show off what people normally keep hidden.
The new line of Parade x Juicy Couture panties have recently graced the derrieres of some of the hottest models around, including pop legend Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon. The popular brand from the early 2000s is clearly on its way to making a comeback, and the biggest names in the modeling industry are taking part.
Ashley Graham also modeled for the collaboration, and she placed her stretch marks on full display for the pictures. The famously body positive model might have welcomed her firstborn child earlier this year, but Graham barely looks as if she’s changed at all.
It’s wonderful to see Graham so proudly showcase a feature that many other people feel ashamed of. Graham proves that stretch marks are not only beautiful, but they should be a point of pride for people. It's rare to find that sort of body positivity in the tabloids Gossip Cop monitors.
Those outlets delight in calling out weight gain in celebrities in the cruelest, most dehumanizing way possible. It doesn’t matter to the tabloids whether someone is a political figure or just a run-of-the-mill celebrity, the tabloids will target them for any perceived weight gain, whether it’s real or imagined. Perhaps that’s why posts like Ashley Graham’s can make all the difference.