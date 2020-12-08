Kaley Cuoco Fighting With Husband Karl Cook Over Having Kids? News Kaley Cuoco Fighting With Husband Karl Cook Over Having Kids?
Who Is Shaq's Girlfriend? An Inside Look At Shaquille O'Neal And The Women He’s Dated Celebrities Who Is Shaq's Girlfriend? An Inside Look At Shaquille O'Neal And The Women He’s Dated
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Shock The Queen, Chris Hemsworth's Marriage Trouble, Brad Pitt's New Romance, And More Daily Gossip News Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Shock The Queen, Chris Hemsworth's Marriage Trouble, Brad Pitt's New Romance, And More Daily Gossip
Shakira Doesn't Look Her Age In Her Retro Dance Throwback News Shakira Doesn't Look Her Age In Her Retro Dance Throwback
News

Ashley Graham Shows Off Stretch Marks In Sassy Underwear On Instagram

Ashley Graham wearing a see-through red dress on the red carpet
(Debby Wong/Shutterstock.com)

Plus-size supermodel Ashley Graham recently uploaded a pair of photos to her Instagram page that showed off quite a bit of the new mom’s figure. Graham, who welcomed a son earlier this year, wore only a pair of underwear in one of the photos, which also showcased the model’s stretch marks. Graham has long promoted body positivity, so it makes sense that she’d show off what people normally keep hidden.

Ashley Graham Rocks 'Juicy' Panties

The new line of Parade x Juicy Couture panties have recently graced the derrieres of some of the hottest models around, including pop legend Madonna’s daughter, Lourdes Leon. The popular brand from the early 2000s is clearly on its way to making a comeback, and the biggest names in the modeling industry are taking part.

Ashley Graham also modeled for the collaboration, and she placed her stretch marks on full display for the pictures. The famously body positive model might have welcomed her firstborn child earlier this year, but Graham barely looks as if she’s changed at all.

A True Body Positivity Icon

It’s wonderful to see Graham so proudly showcase a feature that many other people feel ashamed of. Graham proves that stretch marks are not only beautiful, but they should be a point of pride for people. It's rare to find that sort of body positivity in the tabloids Gossip Cop monitors.

Those outlets delight in calling out weight gain in celebrities in the cruelest, most dehumanizing way possible. It doesn’t matter to the tabloids whether someone is a political figure or just a run-of-the-mill celebrity, the tabloids will target them for any perceived weight gain, whether it’s real or imagined. Perhaps that’s why posts like Ashley Graham’s can make all the difference.

More News From Gossip Cop

Report: Conan O'Brien 'Pushed' Out At TBS

Lori Loughlin Worried Prison Time Will Destroy Her Financially?

Report: Prince William Cancer Scare

Kaley Cuoco Fighting With Husband Karl Cook Over Having Kids?

Kevin Costner Quitting 'Yellowstone'?

    • B Brianna Morton

      Brianna Morton was once duped by a tabloid. Once. Since then, she’s dedicated her life to exposing those gossip rags for the liars they are. Nothing’s better than celebrity gossip, and nothing’s worse than falling for false rumors.

Related

Tabloid 'Shocked' By Matthew Perry Engagement But We're Not