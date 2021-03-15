Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Kim Kardashian kissing North West on the cheek News North West Looks A Lot Like Her Mom With Her New Hairstyle

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may still be working through their divorce, but the one thing they seem to agree on is taking care of their kids. Kardashian shared a snapshot of their oldest, North, with a fancy new hairdo, and she looks a lot like her mom in the new post. Kardashian posted the […]

 by Griffin Matis
Alex Rodriguez in a white tuxedo with Jennifer Lopez in a silver dress News New Development Hints At Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez’s Future

Everyone was shocked to hear that Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez had split when news broke a few days ago, especially us. However, later reports clarified that the two were actually still working through their issues as a couple. Now, there’s been yet another development, and it offers a hopeful glimpse at what the future […]

 by Griffin Matis
Sharon Osbourne, in a black blazer, looks off to the side News Sharon Osbourne Outburst Causes ‘The Talk’ Hiatus?

Just days after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood had a tense exchange on The Talk, CBS has placed the daytime talk show on hiatus. The two stars butted heads in an emotional discussion over Osbourne’s friend and former America’s Got Talent co-star Piers Morgan’s controversial take on Meghan Markle’s mental health claims.  Sharon Osbourne’s Outburst […]

 by Brianna Morton
Close up of Pink on the right, standing with Carey Hart News Pink Splitting With Husband? Seen ‘Packing Her Bags’ Per Report

Has Pink split from her husband, Carey Hart? A tabloid claims the singer’s marriage is in crisis, but Gossip Cop isn’t sure that’s the case. Let’s take a closer look at the story. Pink Packs Her Bags According to New Idea, Pink and Carey Hart are believed to be loggerheads after she U-turned on their […]

 by Elyse Johnson
News

Ashley Graham Normalizes Armpit Hair In Stunning Instagram Photo

L
Laura Hohenstein
2:32 pm, March 15, 2021
Ashley Graham in a cream top at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
(DFree/Shutterstock.com)

If you know anything about supermodel Ashley Graham, then you know just how important body acceptance and positivity are to her. Constantly challenging old industry standards when it comes to the do’s and don’ts of beauty, Graham uses her social media platform to promote her message.

Far from shy, Graham frequently posts intimate photos to address social taboos and show women, young and old alike, that you can break the mold and still be beautiful. In the past, the model has highlighted such things as loving every inch of your body, not having to cover up while breastfeeding, and even dealing with postpartum hair loss.

In her latest Instagram post, going out to her over 12 million followers, Graham decided to tackle another taboo in women’s beauty standards – body hair. Having to shave, wax, pluck or even thread away hair from practically head to toe is no easy (or fun feat). But why can’t women have a little extra fuzz and still be beautiful? Ashley Graham doesn’t believe the two are mutually exclusive.

Sporting a baby blue ribbed Marc Jacobs’ dress, Graham poses seductively with on arm in the air, revealing an unshaven armpit.

Fans can’t get enough of the look and the message it portrays. One commenter posted, “Are you bringing back armpit hair? You’re gorgeous!!!” while another wrote, “W O M A N ??? Not body positive … this is how a W O M A N looks !!! Drop dead gorgeous !”

This isn’t the first time Graham has taken to social media to simply but powerfully start a conversation about body hair on women. Back in November, she made a post celebrating her birthday, with a number of photos of her enjoying the day hiking with her family, eating cake, and taking a relaxing bath. The final photo was a snap of Graham soaking in the tub, subtly showcasing an unshaved armpit.

We love the message Graham is promoting, and the confidence is takes to put it all out there for the world to see!

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.