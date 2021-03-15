Ashley Graham Normalizes Armpit Hair In Stunning Instagram Photo

If you know anything about supermodel Ashley Graham, then you know just how important body acceptance and positivity are to her. Constantly challenging old industry standards when it comes to the do’s and don’ts of beauty, Graham uses her social media platform to promote her message.

Far from shy, Graham frequently posts intimate photos to address social taboos and show women, young and old alike, that you can break the mold and still be beautiful. In the past, the model has highlighted such things as loving every inch of your body, not having to cover up while breastfeeding, and even dealing with postpartum hair loss.

In her latest Instagram post, going out to her over 12 million followers, Graham decided to tackle another taboo in women’s beauty standards – body hair. Having to shave, wax, pluck or even thread away hair from practically head to toe is no easy (or fun feat). But why can’t women have a little extra fuzz and still be beautiful? Ashley Graham doesn’t believe the two are mutually exclusive.

Sporting a baby blue ribbed Marc Jacobs’ dress, Graham poses seductively with on arm in the air, revealing an unshaven armpit.

Fans can’t get enough of the look and the message it portrays. One commenter posted, “Are you bringing back armpit hair? You’re gorgeous!!!” while another wrote, “W O M A N ??? Not body positive … this is how a W O M A N looks !!! Drop dead gorgeous !”

This isn’t the first time Graham has taken to social media to simply but powerfully start a conversation about body hair on women. Back in November, she made a post celebrating her birthday, with a number of photos of her enjoying the day hiking with her family, eating cake, and taking a relaxing bath. The final photo was a snap of Graham soaking in the tub, subtly showcasing an unshaved armpit.

We love the message Graham is promoting, and the confidence is takes to put it all out there for the world to see!