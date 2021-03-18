Ashley Graham Loves This Gentle Face Scrubber That Helps To Promote Collagen Production (And It’s Under $40!)

While there is no understating the importance of using the right products for your skin, the method and tools used in your skin care routine is equally as vital to a glowing complexion. Enter in this unique, effective, and most importantly, affordable facial scrubber from Finishing Touch.

This powerful but gentle gadget not only assists in removing makeup and cleaning out pores, but the relaxing vibrations is designed to stimulate blood circulation. This in turns brings a healthy color to your complexion, and even helps promote collagen production! The result is clean, heathy, glowing skin.

Perfect for all skin types, this scrubber isn’t abrasive thanks to its silicone head, which is also super easy to clean. It’s no wonder that this brush is a celeb favorite, as Hollywood elites such as Halle Berry and Ashley Graham swear by its magical powers to provide flawless skin.

Ashley Graham said it best – it’s not abrasive, it won’t make your skin red, and it feels great! Getting glowing skin couldn’t be any easier.

Another benefit? It’s compact size makes it easy to store and is perfect for traveling. Simply power up with the provided charging cradle and you’re good to go. Plus, with four operating modes to choose from, it’s easy to get the cleaning power you need for that day.

Pro tip – this brush works great with your serums and moisturizers to ensure a luxurious, even application all over you face and neck, all the while promoting collagen production!

And don’t just take our word for it, with over 1900 5-star reviews, this face scrubber truly is worth its weight in gold, check it out for yourself!