Ashley Graham Flaunts Post-Baby Body On Instagram

Ashley Graham isn't shy when it comes to her body, even after pregnancy and giving birth. Her constant advocacy for body positivity and self-love has always been an important part of her career, and in her latest Instagram post, she's achieving her goal of starting a conversation about what those topics mean.
The model posted a few behind-the-scenes sneak peeks at her Vogue Italia shoot. Her post starts with a simple clip of her absolutely killing it a sleek grey dress, white gloves, and black heels. The following pictures feature her in nothing but a bodysuit, heels, fur coat, and tape. Graham also posed with fellow models Paloma Elsesser, Alva Claire, and Jill Kortleve, all nearly topless in heels with high-fashion jackets in a group selfie that just radiates power.
Graham has worked with the Italian iteration of Vogue before, praising the outlet for not retouching her photos. She welcomed her son at the start of this year and has continued to be an incredible force in the fashion world. Nine months after giving birth, she was already walking the runway and flaunting for her haters. Working as a model is stressful and difficult enough, but the fact that Graham has dominated the runways while breast pumping backstage is a testament to her talents and tenacity.