Ashlee Simpson Ross Planning Extreme Plastic Surgery To Steal Jessica Simpson's Spotlight?

Besides, the photos used in the article as so-called proof seem to be taken out of context. It seemed to us that Ashlee was fixing her hair and had pursed her lips in concentration, but clearly that's not how this outlet chose to take it. Furthermore, just because she might have had work done in the past doesn’t mean that she’s getting work done now. Especially for as petty a reason as to steal attention from her sister’s memoir, in which Jessica opens up for the first time about being molested as a child. It seems highly unlikely that the sisters, who by all accounts seem to be fairly close, would engage in such trivial fights.