News

Ashanti Celebrates 40th Birthday Rocking A Skimpy Silver Bikini

Ashanti smiling for the cameras at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock)

It's hard to believe that music icon Ashanti is turning 40, but her latest Instagram posts show she is still rocking her curvaceous body as she celebrates the day soaking up the sun in Saint John's in the Caribbean.

View this post on Instagram

???????? ???? @pgsilver #shanbdayweek

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Seen boarding a private jet with her closest crew, Ashanti hashtags that the whole week will be dedicated to her celebrating this milestone birthday. And what better way to do it than by heading South and renting a private boat to gently sail the Atlantic Ocean, soaking up the rays, enjoying the warm ocean breeze, and oh yeah, looking fly as hell in a strappy, eye-catching metallic bikini?!

View this post on Instagram

?????????????????? ???? @pgsilver

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

With just enough fabric to cover the goods, Ashanti is living the life while looking oh so hot doing it, showcasing her toned abs and curvy hips.

View this post on Instagram

????????????

A post shared by Ashanti (@ashanti) on

Get it girl, and the happiest of birthday's to you!

