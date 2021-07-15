ASAP Rocky Girlfriends: Everyone The Rapper Has Been Linked To

ASAP Rocky recently declared Rihanna “The One” in an interview with GQ and fans are here for it. But before he became half of a major power couple (and prior to his highly-publicized stint in a Swedish prison), the rapper dated a number of famous women. For a primer on his love life, check out a list of ASAP Rocky’s girlfriends from over the last decade.

Iggy Azalea

Haven’t we all learned by now that relationship tattoos are the kiss of death? ASAP Rocky began dating rapper Iggy Azalea in late 2011, and by January 2012 the blonde babe revealed to Vibe that she had gotten “Live, Love, A$AP”—the title of his 2011 mixtape—inked on the inside of her fingers.

But the couple broke things off by the end of the year. After Azalea became engaged to Los Angeles Laker guard Nick Young in 2015, she had the tattoo removed.

“I’d date somebody in the industry again, but the number one thing I regret saying publicly is that I f–king loved Rakim [ASAP Rocky],” the “Fancy” rapper told Complex in 2013. She added that they initially hated each other’s guts after the break-up, but they eventually became cordial with one another.

Chanel Iman

Rocky’s next relationship was with Victoria’s Secret model Chanel Iman. Perhaps he related to Azalea’s own regrets about publicly proclaiming her love for her partner because he kept a tight lid on this second romance.

Sure, there was some PDA on the red carpet, but Rocky and Iman never spoke about each other to the press. By the time their year-and-a-half-long relationship ended in 2014, there was no tea to spill.

“It was just not working out with both of their busy travel schedules,” a source told E! News. “Time away from each other played a big part in the breakup.”

In 2015, Rocky made a rare statement about the situation to MTV News.

“That’s my best friend,” he said. “You’ve gotta be mature, to be in this type of predicament and have a relationship… I’m not really gonna say much on the subject but she’s happy and that’s all I want—I want her to be happy.”

He added that he still wanted her in his life, but he needed to enjoy his youth and focus on his career.

“I got really depressed because I knew that she deserves better than me,” he admitted. “And that’s the truth. Everybody knows it. I don’t wanna be the guy to Lauryn Hill her—if you know what I’m saying. I love her so much that I would rather not be with her, than hurt her.”

Rita Ora

In 2015, Rocky found himself in hot water when he referenced Rita Ora on the track “Better Things.”

“I swear that b–ch Rita Ora got a big mouth / Next time I see her might curse the b–ch out,” he rapped before adding some more vulgar statements about the British singer. To make matters worse, Rocky was involved with another woman when they allegedly had their fling.

But Ora promptly hit back with a denial that anything went on between the two.

“Don’t disregard what I’ve done with my career because of someone that I was dating–if I was even dating that person,” she said in an interview with Glamour. “Which I wasn’t. Let’s be very clear on that. I was not. And nor will I ever.”

Rocky eventually issued an apology for the track, telling the Guardian, “The Rita thing was tasteless of me, but I’ve got to stand by it because I did it. I said it.”

In a radio interview with Sway, he also said that he had “nothing against her” and that “maybe I should have muted her name.”

Kendall Jenner

Of course a Kardashian/Jenner would make an appearance on this list. In June 2016, Rocky was spotted at a restaurant with Kendall Jenner in Paris. It was the start of many sightings, from Malibu to Rome. By the time Coachella rolled around, the two were “all over each other.”

Things looked official when Rocky had his hands all over Jenner at the May 2017 Met Gala, but neither went on the record about it.

“I’m not marrying anyone,” she told Harper’s Bazaar the previous month. “I’m not engaged. There’s nothing long-term or serious like that in my life. If I’m not fully, fully in it with someone, why would I make it public to everyone else? If I don’t even know what it is, why would I let the world know?”

Even after a year of globetrotting together, neither considered the relationship super serious. When Jenner moved on to Los Angeles Clippers player Blake Griffin, a source told Us that the supermodel was never “really official” with Rocky.

“Their schedules are really hard,” added the insider.

Tahiry Jose

Amid all of the speculation that Rocky and Jenner were an item, VH1 Love & Hip Hop star Tahiry Jose silently endured her status as the rapper’s secret side piece.

According to Speak Easy podcast host Elise Febus, Jose was in an on-off relationship with the rapper for three years.

“Their relationship has been very secretive because he wanted to keep it that way,” said Febus. She went on to describe their arrangements as a “friends with benefits thing, nothing ever serious.”

But sadly, Jose’s heart was broken when she tuned into coverage of the Met Gala.

“She was surprised because she’d been talking to ASAP a few weeks before and he never mentioned anything about Kendall or going to the event with her. When Tahiry saw ASAP and Kendall together on TV, she broke down and started crying in front of me. But I had to tell her, you guys are not really exclusive.”

Rihanna

History proves that Rocky isn’t big on talking about relationships with the press. So when he gushed about Rihanna in the May 2021 issue of GQ, fans took notice.

Although he wouldn’t spill details about when they started dating, most people believe it was in 2020 following RiRi’s break-up with Hassan Jameel.

He told the magazine that being in a relationship was “so much better.” He referred to Rihanna as “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

“So much better when you got the One,” he said. “She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones… I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

Rocky said his girlfriend has influenced his new music, and that “she’s somebody that you can bounce those creative juices and ideas off of.”

Though the couple initially kept a low profile and went to great lengths to avoid being photographed together, now they seem more comfortable about making public expressions of love Just recently, Rocky literally swept Rihanna off her feet in front of a crowd in New York City: