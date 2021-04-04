‘Arrogant And Cocky’ Pete Davidson Annoying ‘SNL’ Castmates, Bragging About Film Roles?

Pete Davidson has had a busy few months, and it’s not just his role as Saturday Night Live‘s most popular performer that’s fueling his stardom. With multiple movie roles both behind him and ahead, one report says that his success has gone to his head and it is frustrating his co-workers at SNL. Here’s what we know.

Pete Davidson Making Enemies on ‘SNL’?

“Pete’s Inflated Ego” read the headline in OK!. According to the snarky outlet, “someone needs to bring Pete Davidson back down to earth” before he drives off his friends and his Saturday Night Live co-stars. The King of Staten Island actor has reportedly been acting “arrogant and cocky” around the clock after his string of career moves and high-profile relationships. “The success he’s had with the ladies seems to have gone to his head and turned him into a bit of a jerk,” an insider explained.

The source shared the fact that Davidson shamelessly namedrops his famous exes and current flings “as a way into all the celeb parties to schmooze with Hollywood hotshots” in an attempt to further his burgeoning acting career. “He’s done it with all the famous women he’s dated, Ariana [Grande] and Kate [Beckinsale] included,” the tipster adds. “He brags that he’s got several big projects in the works and that he’ll move on to superstardom any day now, but behind the scenes, everyone just rolls their eyes at him.”

He’s Doing Pretty Well, To Be Fair

As fun as it sounds to think about someone like Pete Davidson going around to parties bragging about his exes, the idea doesn’t quite mesh with reality. For one, he’s made huge efforts in keeping his private life somewhat low key, even if the women he dates are anything but. He doesn’t brag about his love life, and he doesn’t date to further his career — instead, he’s apparently just someone who is surprisingly pleasant to date. Likewise, he’s been focused on being sober and happy at home, so we don’t believe that he’s namedropping at parties to get some cred in Hollywood.

Plus, Davidson is well aware of his image and is frequently the first person to make fun of himself. Heck, he’s even downplayed his role in the highly anticipated The Suicide Squad, joking on the Talking Sopranos podcast that he’s just in the film “for a bit” before grinning and adding that that’s all he’s contractually allowed to say. He also talked about how well everyone got along on the set of SNL and how passionate the crew was, so it doesn’t seem like he’s lording over his colleagues. Ultimately, this just seems to be another hit piece on the comedian only meant to stir up people’s hatred for him. OK! has previously claimed that Davidson was being pushed off of Saturday Night Live by his coworkers, which obviously wasn’t true. In a similar tale, Star said that he’d be gone from the show before long, and months later, he’s still starring.

