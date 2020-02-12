Was Arnold Schwarzenegger Upset About Chris Pratt Marrying His Daughter Katherine?

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Did Arnold Schwarzenegger disapprove of Chris Pratt‘s marriage to his daughter Katherine? That’s what one tabloid claimed last year, but Gossip Cop debunked the story. Today, let’s check in on the situation for updates.

On February 12, 2019, NW published a ridiculous story claiming Schwarzenegger and Pratt were feuding over Pratt’s marriage to Katherine because “he doesn’t want a movie star in the family bigger than him,” according to a dubious “insider.” Pratt, for his part, is apparently “just as vain” as his now-father-in-law. The insider went on to say that it’s always a “testosterone fest” during the “few times” the two men have been together.

The suspicious source also suggested that Schwarzenegger believes Pratt is marrying into his family for opportunistic reasons, “exactly what [Schwarzenegger] did at that age” when he married Maria Shriver, who’s a member of the Kennedy family. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor at the time and found no truth to it. Schwarzenegger stated in an interview that he was happy about the impending marriage. “They are both so happy,” he said. “I love Chris. He’s fantastic.”

One year later, Schwarzenegger continues to only have good things to say about his son-in-law. In October, Schwarzenegger stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live to gush some more about the Marvel star. “I’m really happy that [Pratt] is such a great guy,” he told Kimmel. “Not only a very talented guy… but a kind man, kind to my daughter, which is the most important thing for me.”

He also joked about feeling intimidated by Pratt’s star power, saying that he was “blown away” when he heard about Katherine’s new relationship. “I was saying, ‘Do you have to have a guy that is taller than me? That is bigger than me, that makes bigger movies than me?” But, far from NW’s assertion that Schwarzenegger doesn’t want a bigger star than himself in the family, these remarks were clearly lighthearted.

Rather than having a toxic “testosterone fest” when they get together, it seems Schwarzenegger enjoys having a fellow action star for a son-in-law. He’s even talked about bonding with Pratt over workouts at the gym. “When we met, he says, ‘Can we have a workout together?'” the Terminator star explained. “When I watched him make his moves in the gym… the incline press specifically did it,” he continued. “Why I wanted him to become my son-in-law.”

The 2019 tabloid world was saturated with false rumors about Pratt and Katherine’s marriage published by many big hitters in made-up storytelling: The Sun, OK!, and the National Enquirer. Last August, Gossip Cop even compiled a list of some of the fake stories we’d had to bust about the star couple. We’ve had to debunk rumors on this subject as recently as last month, when Star falsely claimed Pratt’s overcommitment to his current movie project, The Tomorrow War, was causing problems in the marriage. Gossip Cop busted that story too. Whatever the state of their marriage or Schwarzenegger’s feelings on his son-in-law, it’s safe to say none of these tabloids have any real insight into the matter.