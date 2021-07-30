Arnold Schwarzenegger ‘Banned’ From Being Around Granddaughter By Katherine Schwarzenegger?

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a lot of things: a movie star, Mr. Olympia, former Governor of California, and a well-known lover of cigars. It’s the latter that may have landed him in hot water with his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband, Chris Pratt. Was he really lighting up stogies in front of his granddaughter? Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Close But No Cigar’

According to the National Enquirer, Arnold has been banned by Katherine from smoking stogies in front of the baby. A source says, “Katherine loves her dad and enjoys having him around the house — but she can’t stand his cigars.” Arnold, on the other hand, says the one bad thing about the baby “is it makes me feel old,” but he thinks baby Lyla is “fantastic.”

Katherine’s had to deal with the stench of cigars around her father for her entire life, but she apparently has had to step up to her father to curb the risk of secondhand smoke. A source explains, “Now she’s put her foot down and banned him from smoking anywhere near Lyla.”

Hasta La Vista, Grandbaby?

The Enquirer really wants you to believe that Arnold is blowing smoke directly in the face of a baby. That’s supervillain behavior, and Gossip Cop doesn’t buy it. Arnold’s never been shy about his love of stogies, but we bet he loves the health of his granddaughter just a little bit more.

In a 1996 interview with Cigar Aficionado, Arnold outlined where he won’t smoke. He said, “I won’t smoke upstairs, near the kids’ bedroom. Besides, I don’t want to stink up my clothes or the bedroom.” This directly contradicts the tabloid story. He’s also warned children about the dangers of smoking, so we know he’s aware of the health issues. With this in mind, there’s no way he’s puffing in front of a baby.

He Can’t Change Diapers

There is one thing Katherine will not allow her father to do. In an interview with Jimmy Kimmel, the T2: Judgement Day star said, “I have never changed diapers on Lyla because I think that Katherine is the expert gatekeeper.”

He added that Katherine will critique how he holds the baby, but he just says, “Come on now, I’ve held enough children in my hands. I know exactly what I’m doing.” This interview would be an ideal time to discuss the cigar ban, yet it didn’t come up.

This is the same tabloid that once claimed Katherine didn’t want kids. It also reported that Garth Brooks would perform at her wedding, but that simply didn’t happen. It routinely targets her and Pratt’s marriage, yet they’re obviously very happy together. This cigar story is as false as it gets.

