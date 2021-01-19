Armie Hammer's Sex Scandal: What We Know

Leaked DMs Allege A Darker Side To Armie Hammer

Armie Hammer came under fire last week after alleged direct messages from his Instagram account were made public. The messages, which were sexual in nature, detailed disturbing fantasies, some of which contained mentions of cannibalism. One message, in particular, referred to Hammer’s alleged desire to “drink your blood.” Hammer has denied sending the messages, which were not verified. He did, however, decide to step away from Shotgun Wedding to keep his scandal from affecting the film, saying in a statement, "I’m not responding to these [expletive] claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."