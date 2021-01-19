Armie Hammer's Sex Scandal: What We Know

Armie Hammer’s secret Instagram account has the actor in hot water yet again, and the Call Me By Your Name star had to issue an apology to the title-holder of 2020 Miss Cayman Islands, beauty pageant queen Mariah Tibbetts. Hammer, who was recently recast from his role opposite Jennifer Lopez in the upcoming film Shotgun Wedding, has been experiencing some fallout since a leak alleged sexually-charged DMs that contained graphic sexual fantasies, some of which involved cannibalism. Though the actor has denied ownership of those messages, he has owned up to actions that were embarrassing to Tibbetts, as well as the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee.
Armie Hammer came under fire last week after alleged direct messages from his Instagram account were made public. The messages, which were sexual in nature, detailed disturbing fantasies, some of which contained mentions of cannibalism. One message, in particular, referred to Hammer’s alleged desire to “drink your blood.” Hammer has denied sending the messages, which were not verified. He did, however, decide to step away from Shotgun Wedding to keep his scandal from affecting the film, saying in a statement, "I’m not responding to these [expletive] claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic. Lionsgate is supporting me in this and I’m grateful to them for that."
More recently, it was discovered that Hammer possessed a secret Instagram page, which contained a video that ignited a new scandal. In the video, which was published by the Daily Mail, Hammer walked through what seemed to be a hotel suite, passing by a woman clad in only lingerie who posed on the bed on her hands and knees. In the caption, Hammer wrote, “Well… my ex (for a very good reason) wife is refusing to come back to America with my children. So I have to go back to Cayman… which sucks. Except there are a few silver linings.”
The following sentence is what landed Hammer in hot water with the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee. He went on to say that one of those “silver linings” was the chance to have sexual relations with “Ms. Cayman again while I’m down there.” Almost immediately after the video was made public, the committee posted a statement to social media that read, "The committee is very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant."
A day later, Hammer issued the current Miss Cayman Islands a public apology, telling the Cayman Compass, “I would like to clarify that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman. I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused.” He continued, "My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don’t know, and to the entire organization as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."
The trouble for Hammer might not be over yet, since the committee has stated that it reported the matter to the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service. It's unclear what effect this latest development will have on Hammer, who has been called out in the past for posting racy images on social media, but Gossip Cop is following the story very closely.
Prince Andrew And Sarah Ferguson Getting Remarried?
Report: 'Masked Singer' Producers Worried About Jenny McCarthey's Anti-Vax Views
Dolly Parton Posing In Playboy For 75th Birthday?
Chris Hemsworth, Jason Momoa 'Fighting' While Filming In Australia?
Report: Carrie Underwood, Mike Fisher's Marriage In Trouble Over Her 'Smothering' Kids