Armie Hammer Accused Of Rape, Accuser Represented By Gloria Allred

A woman has recently stepped forward and accused Armie Hammer of rape and other acts committed against her without her consent. The woman, who is believed to be the same woman who released the screenshots detailing Hammer’s alleged cannibalism and rape fantasies, is being represented by renowned lawyer Gloria Allred.

Same “Effie” As The Infamous “House Of Effie?”

The woman, who referred to herself as only “Effie,” bears the same name as the Instagram account that first unmasked Hammer’s reported dark side, “House Of Effie.” Allred refused to answer questions about whether Effie was also the anonymous person behind the account.

During the press conference, Effie made a number of disturbing allegations against the Call Me By Your Name actor. The relationship between the two reportedly began back in 2016 and continued, on and off, until 2020. Effie insisted the two met via Facebook and she “fell in love with him instantly,” but the relationship soon soured.

“He abused me mentally, emotionally and sexually,” Effie recalled. She also shared details of the alleged rape, which she said took place in 2017. In a particularly disturbing segment of the conference, Effie claimed Hammer beat her feet “so they would hurt” with every step she took away from him.

Armie Hammer Strongly Denying Allegations

Hammer’s attorney promptly released a statement in response to the allegations. The statement read, in part, “From day one, Mr. Hammer has maintained that all of his interactions with [Effie] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory.” The attorney revealed Effie’s full, legal name in his statement, which we will not be providing.

The sex scandal surrounding Armie Hammer has already cost him several movie roles as well as his talent agency. The actor’s problems seem to be growing with each new accusation launched his way. We’ll continue to stay on top of this story as new information becomes available.

