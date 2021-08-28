Ariel Winter Impresses Celebs In Plunging Polka-Dot Top

Ariel Winter‘s dangerously low-cut top was the cherry on top of on the cake for fans ahead of the weekend. The 23-year-old sitcom star, who hasn’t been updating too often amid COVID, put on a dolled-up and busty display for her 4.7 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, showing off her famous assets and her gorgeous strawberry-blonde hair, also throwing out a snappy caption.

Ariel, now back to being a redhead following a fluffy blonde look through much of 2020 and 2021, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a series of dazzling photos. She even used strawberry emoji to sandwich her brief caption.

Ariel Winter All Polka-Dot In Stunning Photos

Winter, who made early August headlines for debuting her redhead return in an eye-popping bikini, had kept up the curve show and her signature class. Posing close up and with her hair down, the Modern Family actress highlighted her frame in a tan-and-black and off-the-shoulder bustier top, one definitely showcasing her curves.

Also sporting a full face of makeup with smokey eyeliner, warming bronzer, and a glossy lip, the girl behind Alex Dunphy sent out her winner smile, writing: “Catch me looking either 13 or 23 there’s no in between.”

Over 488,000 likes have been left, and it looks like the post is impressing Ariel’s celebrity friends. Leaving likes were former co-star and America’s Got Talent judge Sofia Vergara, plus 25-year-old Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney and reality star Lyssa Chapman.

Boyfriend Luke Benward was quick to comment, writing: “Ooooo babyyyyyyyy” with a heart emoji. The actress is fresh from gushing over her beau as he turned 26 earlier this summer. See them after the photos, where you can swipe for the full gallery.

Gushing Over Boyfriend Luke Benward

Ariel and Luke were first spotted together in 2019, shortly after the actress split from ex Levi Meaden following a three-year relationship. In December 2020, the two marked Christmas together, with Ariel saying she was “grateful.”

The latest comes with Winter celebrating Luke’s special day – and reminding him what a special person he is.

“Happy 26th to the most special man that gives me alllllllll the feels allllllllllll the time😍 I love you. I am beyond grateful for you. I feel incredibly lucky to spend each day together enjoying the great days and working through the tough days that we can’t go at alone,” she wrote in May, adding:

“You’ve been my safe space and guiding light through all of the tough days this past year— thankful doesn’t even begin to describe how I feel.”