Ariana Grande's Early Instagram Posts Look So Different From The Star Today

It's hard to believe that Ariana Grande burst onto the scene at only 17-years-old, and even more surprising that she is already 27! The Nickelodeon actress turn Billboard-topping artist has become known for her impressive four-octave vocal range and signature style and continues to set herself apart as a strong, seductive woman in the music scene.
There's an inherent fascination in revisiting stars as their pasts selves and seeing just how far they come and how different they may or may not look over the years. Speaking to that inner curiosity, one TikToker has been going to the celeb's official Instagram accounts and scrolling all the way to the bottom to see what their very first posts were. She recently curated Grande's account, and we have to say, it's so much fun to take a trip down memory lane.
The video starts with a photo of Grande's face photoshopped onto a deer's body, most likely a silly Snapchat filter that dominates many young girl's social media posts. From there it jumps to a shot of a group of people's feet standing in a circle. Ariana had captioned the post "#orlandofeet" and tagged a number of friends, including fellow Victorious actors Avan Jogia and Leon Thomas III. It then quickly flashes to and up close and personal selfie of Grande, cutting quickly to a quirky shot of Christmas ornaments hanging on the jeans of brother Frankie J Grande with the caption "Nice balls."
Other images include a fun selfie of Grande snarling into the camera, a plate of half-eaten cupcakes, a photo of Grande photoshopped onto a space background filled with cats, and a shot of a fan tattoo of Grande's face. All in all, a collection of fun and silly photos that seems in line with any 17-year-old's carefree deposition.
TikTok user @rosiestacey15’s does deep dives into a number of celeb's Instagram accounts, including Kylie Jenner, Margot Robbie, Madonna, and Tom Felton, just to name a few, and she seems to be taking fan suggestions for new celebrities to cover as her following grows. You can check out her full video for Ariana Grande below:
As for Ariana Grande's very first post? It's a loving post from Christmas 2011 of her and her beloved grandfather Frank Grande, whom she lost in 2014.
