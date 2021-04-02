Gossip Cop

News

Ariana Grande's Fans Worried She's Too Thin After Latest Instagram Post

April 2, 2021
Ariana Grande posted a seemingly innocent photo of herself enjoying a walk in nature to Instagram and now critics are calling the pop star out for her slim figure. Some have expressed genuine worry that the singer is too thin, while others seemed to be simply taking the opportunity to tear Grande down under the guise of insincere concern. 

Fans Concerned Ariana Grande Too Thin

Although her outfit wasn’t overly revealing, fans still noticed how slim Ariana Grande looked in a new photo the singer uploaded to Instagram. In the picture, Grande wears a beige, long-sleeved crop top and a pair of high-waisted jeans. With her arms thrown up in the air and her body twisted, her tiny waist was on display. 

Though there were many positive comments about the “Thank U, Next” singer’s post, which also included several photos and videos of her dogs, there were many comments that insisted Grande was too thin. “Eat a freakin’ sandwich, girl. Damn,” one person wrote, while another commented, “Where are your curves? Any shape?” Yet another commenter compared Grande’s figure to a 10-year-old’s. 

Not every commenter felt the need to insult the singer, however. Some seemed to express genuine concern that Grande was too “slim,” with one writing, “A bit more weight would look good on her.” Regardless of the intention, it must be uncomfortable for Grande to have to deal with strangers telling her their unasked for opinions about her body, something she has dealt with for years. Even if the intention is beyond reproach, it can still probably feel quite invasive to face so much speculation.

