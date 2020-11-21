'Thank U Next': A Look Back At Ariana Grande's Ex-Boyfriends

Ariana's relationship with Foster may have overlapped with the beginning of a romance with her latest boyfriend. Around Valentine's Day, paparazzi caught the singer making out with Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez. The rumor has it the pair have been in quarantine together, and while she's shared some pics of him on Instagram, she's erring on the side of caution when it comes to publicizing their status. Days after news broke that they were an item, she wrote in a since-deleted Instagram story that internet critics had forced her to become a little more private about her love life.