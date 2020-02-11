Ariana Grande’s Favorite Pokemon Isn’t Surprising

By Elyse Johnson |

Ariana Grande is well-known for her sweet disposition and powerful voice, but there’s something else that makes the singer unique. Grande is also known for her love of tattoos. Grande has not been shy about her passion for body art and has gotten quite a collection over the years. In total, the singer has 49 tattoos on her body. Some of these pieces of art include: a small crescent moon on her neck, a bee next to her ear, a lightning bolt, and the character Chihiro from the film Spirited Away.

One of the most visible of the singer’s collection is dedicated to her favorite pocket monster. While this particular choice may be puzzling to most, in reality, it really isn’t.

Ariana Grande isn’t subtle about her love of Pokémon

The former Nickelodeon star showed off her latest tattoo of Eevee. For anyone who isn’t familiar with this character, Eevee is a rabbit-eared feline that has an unstable genetic code. This allows the Eevee to evolve into one of eight different Pokémon. The character seems to be Grande’s number one favorite from the media franchise. The singer posted on her Twitter prior to getting the tattoo that she spent her day off playing Pokémon: Let’s Go Eevee! for a substantial amount of time.

“honestly. yesterday i had a day off and i played pokémon let’s go eevee for fifteen hours. honestly,” the singer replied to a fan.

It wasn’t long after that the tattoo of the creature appeared. In the past, Grande has shared pictures of the animated character and her playing Pokémon Go on her Instagram. One post in particular featured the character sleeping, with Grande using the caption, “post release week mood”.

After getting the tattoo, Grande once again took to social media to show it off to her fans. Grande chose to place Eevee on her arm and thanked the tattoo artist who worked with her to create the piece for her. “I’ve wanted this for so long,” the actress wrote in a now-deleted Instagram story.

Eevee may also hold another emotional meaning for Grande. In 2016, Grande dressed up as the character for Halloween with ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, who wore a Pikachu costume. Miller passed away in September 2018 due to an accidental drug overdose.

Grande also seems to be showing her love for her real-life Pokémon by caring for the variety of pets that she owns. Currently, the actress has ten pets, which include nine dogs and one pig — all of whom she posts regularly on her Instagram page. The singer adopted her latest two dogs in 2019, who she named both after characters from Harry Potter. Grande had her pet pig featured in the music video for “thank u, next”.