Ariana Grande Dating Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez?

Grande, who’s understandably been a bit more guarded about her romantic life recently, finally unveiled her secret beau in the music video for her hit duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U.” At the very end of the video, Gomez makes a very brief appearance, where he can be seen dancing with his petite songstress girlfriend. Grande’s dating history is pretty legendary, so Gomez can call himself lucky for being able to be listed among such an iconic list of eligible bachelors. Grande’s love life has played out in a very public way, so it’s really no surprise that the pop star wanted to keep a lid on this newest relationship.