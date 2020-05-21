Ariana Grande Dating Real Estate Agent Dalton Gomez?

Truth rating: 10

By Brianna Morton |

Is Ariana Grande dating a real estate agent? That’s what one tabloid reported last month. Gossip Cop didn’t have enough information at the time to confirm or deny the report, but recent events have shed some much needed light on the subject.

OK! reported last month that the “Stuck With U” singer had been dating a real estate agent by the name of Dalton Gomez since February. The two apparently had a few mutual friends but had never really met each other until recently. “They socialize with the same people, including Miley Cyrus, and finally they were introduced,” an insider informed the outlet, adding, “They hit it off right away.”

After her very high profile engagement to former SNL cast member Pete Davidson “crashed and burned,” as the magazine put it, Grande wasn’t really looking forward to another highly reported romance. The fact that Gomez wasn’t in “showbiz,” however, intrigued Grande and she decided to take a chance on the handsome, young real estate agent. Since they began dating, Grande has become “so enamored” with her new boyfriend. In fact, the source insisted, the “Thank U, Next” singer invited him to quarantine with her in her home.

Though Gomez and Grande were “basically living together,” Grande’s “friends are supportive because he’s a great guy,” snitched the source. Despite also moving quickly with Davidson, there’s something different about Gomez that makes the fast-paced romance totally make sense. “He treats her like a princess,” the tipster concluded, leading the outlet to claim Grande has finally found her “Prince Charming.” Gossip Cop passed on this rumor when we first encountered it, since we didn’t have the information we needed to make a definite judgement. Since this article was published, however, we’ve learned more about the situation.

Grande, who’s understandably been a bit more guarded about her romantic life recently, finally unveiled her secret beau in the music video for her hit duet with Justin Bieber, “Stuck With U.” At the very end of the video, Gomez makes a very brief appearance, where he can be seen dancing with his petite songstress girlfriend. Grande’s dating history is pretty legendary, so Gomez can call himself lucky for being able to be listed among such an iconic list of eligible bachelors. Grande’s love life has played out in a very public way, so it’s really no surprise that the pop star wanted to keep a lid on this newest relationship.

Considering how crazy the tabloids went over her and Pete Davidson’s brief, but intense, relationship, that was probably the wisest move. For instance, Life & Style once claimed Grande warned Margaret Qualley against dating Davidson. Gossip Cop checked in with our source close to the situation who assured us there’d been no attempt by Grande to “warn” Davidson’s then-love interest. Sometimes tabloids get the story right, but more often than not, these stories are totally off base.

In need of a good laugh? Even celebrities are struggling to keep it together during quarantine and are turning to social media to share their meltdowns. Our friends at CinemaBlend compiled the best celeb posts into one hilarious video.