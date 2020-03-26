Ariana Grande and Camila Cabello Talk Really Weird, But Apparently There’s A Reason For That

By Brianna Morton |

Camila Cabello and Ariana Grande have two of the most popular singing voices in pop music, but their speaking voices often sound totally different. There’s a pretty practical reason why that is, according to former Fifth Harmony singer Cabello. In fact, it might explain why the “7 Rings” singer talks the way she does in interviews.

Camila Cabello’s theory seems pretty valid

Ariana Grande in particular is infamous for her wispy-sounding speaking voice. There’s even been YouTube videos made about the evolution of her speaking voice. Having listened to her speak over the years, we admit that it definitely changes on occasion. It seems that her normal speaking voice is a bit husky, but she often speaks in a higher pitched, almost babyish tone. We’ve always wondered why that is, and based on what Camila Cabello theorized, we’re thinking we might finally have an answer.

Cabello was a guest on the BBC radio show, Radio 1 Breakfast with Greg James. “Hello, how are you doing?” Cabello greeted the host, sounding distinctly different from her usual voice. She was quick to explain why. “I have to tell you, I have to talk like this because I’m singing later today. So that’s why,” Cabello elaborated. “This is what I talk like, this is my voice,” the “Havana” singer said, talking in her slightly deeper regular voice, “but if I talk like this, it’ll make it harder to sing later. So I have to talk like this. Yep.”

Camila Cabello also went into why it was that she’d made the change, and when she explains it, it totally makes sense why she’d need to alter how she spoke for the interview in order to save her singing voice. “That’s actually how you would talk if you were a singer. Because when you talk like this from the back of your throat, it basically makes your voice very hoarse.”

It explains why Ariana Grande’s speaking voice is so unique

After her explanation, Camila Cabello speculated that Ariana Grande spoke in a similar tone of voice for the same reason. She revealed that the two singers actually had a surprising connection. “So that’s why like, for example, I’m pretty sure Ariana and I have the same vocal coach so that’s why she kinda talks like this, I’m guessing,” she said. Thus, the mystery of Grande’s ever changing voice is solved, somewhat.

Though Ariana Grande has a vocal coach now, she was originally entirely self-taught. In an interview with Complex back in 2013, Grande confirmed that she didn’t have any formal training starting out. “Music just kind of happened, I never really trained for anything. I played french horn for a few years, that’s where I learned a lot about sheet music and theory. I play a little bit of piano by ear but it’s mostly just singing, which I never was trained in.” Instead, she got her start imitating famous singers like Whitney Houston and Judy Garland, which is how she developed her talents.