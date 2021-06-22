Ari Fletcher: Everything We Know About Moneybagg Yo’s Girlfriend

With more than a dozen mixed tapes and four studio albums under his belt, Moneybagg Yo (whose real name is DeMario DeWayne White, Jr.) is one of the hardest working rappers in hip hop. He also has a busy personal life that includes an on-again, off-again romance with a major social media influencer and entrepreneur. So what’s the latest on this tumultuous relationship? Here’s a look at Moneybagg Yo’s girlfriend, Ari Fletcher.

Who Is Ari Fletcher?

Ari Fletcher is a successful social media influencer and entrepreneur. She began her career back in 2016 with the launch of a hair care company called KYCHE Extensions. Without any previous experience, she figured out how to successfully build her brand and began helping other business-minded professionals do the same. Now, she uses social media to promote big-name brands and provide other entrepreneurs with guidance on how to grow their businesses.

According to Afrotech.com, Fletcher makes close to $150,000 a month on Instagram alone working with brands such as Savage x Fenty and Fashion Nova. She also has a YouTube channel with 295K subscribers.

“I’ve made over $1 million from Instagram so I’m proof this can be done,” she told Afrotech.com. “Not only in terms of monetizing from the pictures that I post, but also using formulas from these other successful brands that I back to create my own successful brand.”

Fletcher says that she learned how to be savvy in business by watching other entrepreneurs and surrounding herself with good influences. “When I was younger, being able to be around people who had strong business practices showed me the value of my platforms,” she explained. “Unlike some social media influencers, I actually converted my [platform] into a business that generates money for me.”

Before Moneybagg Yo came into her life, Fletcher was engaged to rapper G Herbo. The pair have a son together, Yosohn, and the businesswoman says she works hard to balance family life with work. “I’m the breadwinner of my family taking care of my mom, my son, and my niece. I’m the go-to person financially and it motivates me to keep my business going,” she said. “It’s really challenging [being a mom], but I have a great support system that allows me to successfully tackle motherhood and my businesses.”

Ari Fletcher And Moneybagg Yo Started Dating In 2019

As far as her relationship with the 29-year-old “Wockesha” rapper goes, it appears the pair first got together in October of 2019. However, they didn’t go public until the start of 2020, when Moneybagg Yo confirmed their relationship during a radio interview with Hot 97 (as reported by Revolt.tv). “We rockin’. You know what I’m sayin’? What you see is what you get,” he said on the air. “Hopefully this situation can just go with the flow.”

Moneybagg Yo and Fletcher continued to date through most of 2020, though the entrepreneur made it clear she was not looking to settle down with the “All Dat” rapper anytime soon. During a fan Q&A in September of that year, she denied rumors that she was pregnant with Moneybagg’s child and when asked if wedding bells were in their future, she replied with a very definitive “no.”

Rumors Have Swirled That Ari Fletcher And Moneybagg Yo Broke Up

In December of 2020, breakup buzz began after some eagle-eyed fans discovered the pair had unfollowed each other on Instagram. A little over a month later, Fletcher seemed to confirm the split when she responded to one of Moneybagg’s Tweets by writing, “He single y’all he want y’all to know so bad,” and “He broke my heart. I’m so depressed.”

But just days later, Fletcher gifted Moneybagg a brand-new car to celebrate the release of his new album. “Here’s a gift for your hard work and dedication,” she wrote in a note to the rapper. “Congratulations on your new album. I am so proud of you baby. I love you.” Moneybagg replied with, “Preciate u love u gangsta,” suggesting the two were still together.

If that wasn’t confusing enough, there were reports a few months later, in April of 2020, that the couple had once again unfollowed each other. At this point, fans didn’t know what to think.

Luckily, Moneybagg seemed to clear up the confusion while promoting his new album, A Gangsta’s Pain, during an interview with The Morning Hustle Show in late April. He described his relationship with Fletcher as a “forever thing” and said: “It’s going on almost two years this October. Like, she understands, she gets it…With this situation, I can talk how I want to do, say how I want to do, and she accepts it. She’s gets it. She knows what’s going on…She understands everything, she’s like my homie at the same time, she’s like my friend at the same time.”

Sounds like they’re together once again!