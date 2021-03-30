Are Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid Secretly Married?

Rumors emerged overnight that Zayn Malik and his girlfriend, supermodel Gigi Hadid, have secretly gotten married. The hashtag “Zayn is married” began trending shortly after Ingrid Michaelson, who was promoting a song she worked on with Malik, said in a Patreon stream that he was married.

Where Did The Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik Rumors Come From?

During her Patreon stream, Ingrid Michaelson was speaking about her newest song, “To Begin Again,” which features Zayn Malik. She explained that the two of them never met, or even spoke, while they worked on the song and music video. “We’ve never met, I’ve never spoken to him. Zayn doesn’t do stuff he doesn’t wanna do, and the fact that he did this song is very flattering.”

It was her next statement that caused an uproar amid fans of Gigi Hadid and Malik alike. “He’s such a private person,” Michaelson continued, “and now he’s married and has a child, so he does the things he wants to do.”

Ingrid Michaelson Addresses The Rumors

The innocent statement instantly exploded into rumors that Hadid and Malik had secretly tied the knot at some point. A few hours after dropping that bomb, Michaelson took to her Instagram Stories to clarify what she’d really meant. “On my Patreon live stream, I said that I’m working with Zayn. I mentioned that he was married,” she said, before adding, “he’s not married. As far as I know, he’s not married. It was a mistake.”

She apologized both to the fans she’d inadvertently misled, as well as to Malik and Hadid for causing them any difficulty with her slip of the tongue. “My apologies to Zayn and Gigi, if any of this trickles to you and is annoying. I’m sorry—that’s not my intention. And to his fans, I’m sorry for getting you all riled up, and much love to you all.” She followed up her apology with a humorous tweet once again expressing how sorry she was.

I MADE A MISTAKE IM SORRY BUT ALSO I LOVE THAT LEOPARD PRINT COFFIN BLANKET. https://t.co/Um4GDz88QV — Ingrid Michaelson (@ingridmusic) March 30, 2021

Hopefully, there are no hard feelings from Malik and Hadid over Michaelson’s mistake, especially since her apology was so heartfelt. The former One Direction member and his supermodel girlfriend have been keeping both their relationship and their daughter very private, so it was definitely the right move for Michaelson to correct herself.

