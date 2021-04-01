Are ‘The Real’s’ Jeannie Mai, Jeezy Secretly Married?

Have The Real’s Jeannie Mai and rapper Jeezy secretly gotten married? The two obtained a marriage license in Georgia earlier this week, indicating that a wedding wouldn’t be far off, but new reports claim the couple has tied the knot a lot sooner than anyone anticipated.

It’s only been a day since The Blast reported that The Real host Jeannie Mai and Jeezy had picked up a marriage license. The site said that the pair picked up the license, which would require them to marry within six months or else it’d be voided, on Monday. But now there are reports claiming the two had already married before picking up the paperwork from the Fulton County, Georgia clerk office.

Jeannie Mai, Jeezy Married Earlier Than Expected?

The Jasmine Brand reported yesterday that Mai secretly married her fiance of one year. Sources tell the celebrity gossip site that the pair were hitched in a secret ceremony on Sunday. There were no other details about the nuptials released at that time, the site added.

Mai has discussed what a wedding would look like for the couple in the past. The talk show host, who is of Vietnamese descent, wanted a second ceremony that followed Vietnamese tradition in order to appease her mother. With the coronavirus pandemic still raging on, it’s likely that those plans are still on hold. Gossip Cop can’t verify for sure whether the couple is indeed married, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if the deeply in love pair decided to get hitched sooner rather than later.

