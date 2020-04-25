Are Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Moving In Together?

Truth rating: 7

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello’s PDA filled romance will lead to their future cohabitation, a tabloid reports this week. The “Senorita” singers’ relationship has been going so well, especially since isolating together with Cabello’s family in Florida, the two decided to take things to the next level. Gossip Cop looked into this rumor and has determined there’s some merit to it.

OK! has an article out this week reporting that Cabello and Mendes will soon be looking for a new place together. The two singers have been self-isolating together in Florida, along with Cabello’s family, amid the coronavirus crisis. Once it’s all over, they’ll be on the lookout for a new love nest, according to the magazine’s source.

Since spending so much time together in quarantine, Cabello’s family has come to see him as one of their own, the source insists. “Camila’s family loves Shawn, and he fits right in. They’ve given the couple their stamp of approval and are happy for them.”

Both Mendes and Cabello have opened up in recent years about their struggles with anxiety, which the outlet claims have only brought them closer, though there have been challenges. “Shawn admits that pairing up two people with similar problems can be a challenge, but he says their love for each other outweighs any adjustments they’ve had to make.” Regardless of any hardships in their path, the couple are seemingly determined to make this leap together, the source concludes. “They’re so excited to live under the same roof, especially since it gives them the perfect opportunity to work on some new music together.”

Gossip Cop checked out the story and found that there is possibly some truth to it. Mendes and Cabello have been peacefully cohabitating together while self-isolating in Florida. Cabello recently uploaded a series of videos to her Instagram stories showing the two of them cooking together. The musically-apt couple seemed very cozy together as Mendes stirred vegetables in a pan over the stove.

In addition, Cabello shared a photo last month of her meditating. “…I was experiencing severe anxiety. it was meditation- it was practicing every single day multiple times a day that has been healing me,” the caption read. That’s something the couple has in common, which they proved by holding a meditation session together on Instagram live. The two’s relationship seems to be going extremely well, so it wouldn’t surprise us here at Gossip Cop one bit if Mendes and Cabello decided to move in together.

