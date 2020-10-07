Are Megan Fox And Machine Gun Kelly Seriously Talking About Having Babies And Getting Married?

MGK And Fox's Relationship Is A Hot Topic

Sister publications of OK! have painted a much different picture of the couple in the past. In Touch falsely reported that the Fox had been dumped by Machine Gun Kelly in August, and even when the two went Instagram official, the National Enquirer was certain that the relationship would fizzle out soon. Now that they’ve shown no signs of turmoil or fights, it seems like the gossip media is taking the opposite stance on the two’s future with this latest rumor. Again, it’s totally fair to say that Fox and Kelly dig each other or that Kelly seems like a great dad considering how well he gets along with his daughter, but we’re going to have to bust this inside report as questionable at best.