Are Matt Damon And Ben Affleck No Longer Friends?

By Laura Broman

The friendship of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon is one of the most famous ones in contemporary Hollywood. Not only did they grow up together in Boston, the actors jointly won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay in 1997 for Good Will Hunting and have acted together several times since. They’re currently working on a new film project together, The Last Duel. So why do tabloids keep insisting that Affleck and Damon aren’t friends anymore? Here are five times Gossip Cop corrected tabloid rumors about the two stars supposedly being on the outs.

In April two years ago, the gossip blog RadarOnline claimed that Damon had banned Affleck from his life because he thought their friendship would be bad for his career and marriage. Affleck had been mired in recent controversies, including his split with actress Jennifer Garner and his friendship with Harvey Weinstein. A supposed “insider” speaking to the website claimed that Damon’s wife, Luciana Barosso, had pressured him to cut his friend out of his life. Gossip Cop found the story to be obviously false: Damon and Affleck continue to produce films together through their production company, Pearl Street Films, and E! News had recently published a story on the actors’ “enduring friendship.” Clearly, Damon had not cut ties with Affleck.

Despite how clearly untrue this story was, the gossip site’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, published its own version of the phony claim just a week later. It alleged that Damon had replaced Affleck with Chris Hemsworth as his new best friend. Again, Gossip Cop dismissed the story as nothing more than nonsense: a month prior, Damon had stated in an interview that Affleck was “like a brother” to him. The scandals these tabloids spoke of had been going on for months: Why now would Damon suddenly turn his back on Affleck?

And yet, the tabloids can’t seem to let the story go. That November, RadarOnline reported once again that Damon was “distancing himself from Affleck, this time due to Affleck’s recent stint in rehab. Apparently, we’re all expected to have forgotten that the blog had claimed the same thing six months earlier as well. It wasn’t true this time either: Gossip Cop pointed out that Damon and Affleck had been spotted attending a Red Sox game together just the week before. Meanwhile, People had reported that August that Damon “has and will always be there for Ben.”

In February 2019, Star put its own spin on this insulting narrative, this time insisting that Affleck’s sobriety was causing a rift between him and Damon because they couldn’t be “drinking buddies” anymore. Once again, the tabloid brought in Chris Hemsworth as Damon’s new best friend, as if a person can’t have more than one friend. Gossip Cop shot this theory down too: as ET Online had reported a couple months earlier, Damon was a “key supporter” in Affleck’s sobriety and had stopped drinking around him several years ago. He was and is a committed friend.

It’s worth noting too, Damon and Affleck are currently collaborating on a new film, The Last Duel, which they co-wrote and is being directed by Ridley Scott. They are clearly very much still in each other’s lives as friends and co-workers. Hopefully this latest joint project will keep the tabloids from pushing this narrative about Damon dumping Affleck as a friend – but somehow, we doubt it.