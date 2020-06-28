Are Julia Roberts And Richard Gere 'Carrying A Torch' For Each Other?

This time last year, a tabloid published an article insisting that Julia Roberts and Richard Gere harbor a secret love for one another. The story was completely ridiculous, as Gossip Cop explained. A year later, the rumor is just as false as it ever was.
According to a June 2019 issue of the Globe, Gere and Roberts have been “secretly carrying a torch for each other” for the past thirty years. “They’re both married and would never do anything to jeopardize that,” a shady source told the tabloid, “but it doesn’t take away the fact that there’s a connection between them that nobody – not even their spouses – can touch. The tipster added that Robert’s longtime marriage to her husband Danny Moder was “rocky and she often leans on Richard for support.”
Gossip Cop has debunked this story enough times that we were already pretty suspicious of the claim. We reached out to a source close to the former co-stars and were assured that the story was false. Look, we loved Pretty Woman too, but like most of the people who saw it we understood that those were actors, playing roles. They weren’t actually in love.
As the months have passed, this story has remained totally false, especially the bit about Roberts and Moder’s relationship being “rocky.” On the contrary, just a couple weeks after this article was published the spouses celebrated their 17th wedding anniversary. Roberts celebrated the occasion by posting a photo to Instagram of herself wearing a t-shirt with a picture of Moder on it. Earlier this week, she posted a photo of Moder to Instagram wishing a “Happy Father’s Day to all the Fathers and Father figures. Most especially this man.” We’re pretty sure they’re doing fine.
And yet, with the passing year tabloids have continued to wrongly insist that Roberts and Moder are on the outs. In November 2019, the Globe’s sister publication, the equally-untrustworthy National Enquirer, contended that the couple were “on the brink” of a “$200 million divorce” after Moder supposedly didn’t do enough to celebrate Roberts’ 52nd birthday. In response, Roberts allegedly kicked him out of the house and initiated divorce proceedings. Gossip Cop called the story out as nonsense: Moder and Roberts were doing absolutely fine.
Just a week later, In Touch, another affiliate publication, tried to claim that Roberts was in a health crisis due to marriage problems. “They’ll fight about the kids, work – everything,” the tabloid’s suspicious source wrote, “and when she’s stressed out she doesn’t eat. She picks at her food.” A source close to Roberts told Gossip Cop that Roberts’ health and her marriage were, and are, great.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.