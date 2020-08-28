Are Jennifer Aniston And Angelina Jolie Having A ‘Public Showdown’?

The Story Is Not True

This article is built on core assumptions and anecdotes that have been routinely debunked by Gossip Cop, so we can say this article is not true. No source would be able to have details of such an encounter unless they were physically at the table with Jolie and Aniston, which is impossible because no conversation happened in the first place. Gossip Cop spoke to Aniston’s spokesperson who told us on the record that the details were “total fabrications” and the story is “not true.”