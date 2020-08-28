Are Jennifer Aniston And Angelina Jolie Having A ‘Public Showdown’?

Angelina Jolie and Jennifer Aniston could be having a public fight if one tabloid is to be believed. Brad Pitt’s ex-wives have been supposedly fighting in the pages of tabloids for decades now. Gossip Cop has the real story here.
New Idea ran the "exclusive story" about Aniston attempting “peace talks” to cool tensions amid Pitt and Jolie’s divorce. Aniston was hesitant, as Jolie “destroyed her marriage,” but she did it for Pitt and was “surprised that Angelina even agreed to it.”
A so-called source adding “I don’t know what possessed Brad and Jen to think the meet-up would be a good idea.” Jolie apparently “attacked [Aniston’s] weakest points.” The anonymous source added that Jolie “drew tears” from Aniston. This is just another article that makes Aniston look like an angelic peacekeeper, while Jolie looks like a devious conniver who took a meeting with Aniston strictly to trash her.
This article is built on core assumptions and anecdotes that have been routinely debunked by Gossip Cop, so we can say this article is not true. No source would be able to have details of such an encounter unless they were physically at the table with Jolie and Aniston, which is impossible because no conversation happened in the first place. Gossip Cop spoke to Aniston’s spokesperson who told us on the record that the details were “total fabrications” and the story is “not true.”
The article says Aniston “reunited with Brad last week for a virtual reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High.” That reading didn’t happen and has been delayed indefinitely for technical reasons. Gossip Cop busted another story from this issue about Matthew McConaughey flirting with Julia Roberts at the same table read which hasn’t happened. A bit embarrassing to say the least, for the print magazine.
The article also cites yet another story Gossip Cop has busted about Jolie trying to “relocate her brood to London.” Jolie is not trying to move out of the country right now, nor is Pitt “getting back together with Jen, and Jen bonding with her children.” We’ve debunked the story of a Pitt and Aniston reunion from this very tabloid countless times.
About a month ago, this tabloid claimed Pitt and Jolie were getting back together, allegedly breaking Aniston’s heart in the process. Now it claims they are at odds, with Pitt relying on Aniston to keep things civil. There is no mention of the reunion allegation, just as there will be no mention of this article the next time New Idea runs a phony Pitt or Jolie story.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.