Are Felicity Huffman And William H. Macy Divorcing Now That She Has Served Her Prison Sentence?

Felicity Huffman was one of the people whose life and career were scrutinized in the fallout of the college admissions scandal. Last year, one tabloid claimed Huffman’s husband, William H. Macy, planned to leave her after she served her prison sentence. Since the actress has completed her time in jail, Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report. Here's what we know.
Last October, Woman’s Day reported that Huffman and Macy were divorcing after the actress’s 14-day prison sentence was completed. The Shameless actor was not charged in the admissions scandal. The Desperate Housewives star, however, pleaded guilty for her part in the scandal.
The tabloid asserted Huffman’s marriage to Macy was in shambles and the actor was “not aware” that his wife had paid someone $15,000 to take the SAT for her daughter. Gossip Cop should mention that Macy did admit to knowing what his wife did, but still, a supposed insider told Woman’s Day the actor was “fuming” over his wife’s actions. The source added Macy’s “a good man and he loves her” but wasn’t sure “he could ever trust her again."
As we stated, William H. Macy was aware of his wife’s part in the scandal, and even spoke to the judge on her behalf. The actor even stated he was planning on supporting his wife throughout the ordeal and even after. Gossip Cop also checked with a spokesperson for the couple who denied the report. Additionally, a year has passed since Felicity Huffman served her time and the two are still very much together. Earlier this year, Huffman was spotted taking her daughters to support their father at his play. Honestly, it seems as if the family has put the ordeal behind them as best they can.
In the time since the scandal broke, Gossip Cop has corrected several other inaccurate stories about Huffman and Macy’s marriage. For example, we busted Life & Style last year for alleging Huffman and Macy were living separate lives following the college admissions controversy. Last April, we dismissed a story from the National Enquirer that claimed Huffman and Macy were divorcing. Another bogus report we debunked came from OK! that alleged Macy put his career on hold to save his marriage to Huffman. None of these stories were remotely true, and we will continue to debunk any more, if needed.
Regardless of Huffman’s actions, Macy has stuck by her side. The spouses may have hit a bump in the road, but they are still going strong and moving forward with their lives.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.