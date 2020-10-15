Are Felicity Huffman And William H. Macy Divorcing Now That She Has Served Her Prison Sentence?

Where Do Felicity And William Stand Now? Here's The Truth

As we stated, William H. Macy was aware of his wife’s part in the scandal, and even spoke to the judge on her behalf. The actor even stated he was planning on supporting his wife throughout the ordeal and even after. Gossip Cop also checked with a spokesperson for the couple who denied the report. Additionally, a year has passed since Felicity Huffman served her time and the two are still very much together. Earlier this year, Huffman was spotted taking her daughters to support their father at his play. Honestly, it seems as if the family has put the ordeal behind them as best they can.