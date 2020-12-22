Are Cindy Crawford And Amal Clooney Feuding?

As a veteran of both the fashion world and Hollywood, Cindy Crawford is no stranger to gossip about possible feuds. However, she's been pitted against Amal Clooney several times this year, which comes as a surprise to most considering the close friendship between the two women's respective husbands, Rande Gerber and George Clooney. Here's what we've heard about the relationship between Crawford and Amal.
Earlier this year, OK! kickstarted the rumors about the two in its article titled, "George & Rande's Wives At War!" According to the outlet, George and Gerber were truly solid friends that learned the hard way that their bromance didn't guarantee that their wives would feel the same way. With Amal being a lawyer embroiled in international conflicts for justice and Crawford being one of the most famous names in the modeling realm, their worlds just didn't seem to cross over. "They have little to nothing in common," a source close to the couples explained. "Amal finds Cindy materialistic, and Cindy's sick of being lectured about all things worthy whenever she hears from Amal."
It was bad enough that Amal had reportedly been doing her best to keep herself and her husband from spending any time from the couple, ghosting Crawford and Gerber on multiple double date attempts. The Fair Game actress apparently knew that it wasn't George's choice and blamed Amal for the problems. "These are two stubborn ladies who don't appreciate being lectured by their husbands," the tipster shared.
Star published a similar story, pointing to the two clashing overseeing the other as materialistic or preachy. "They really can't stand to be in the same room together," another anonymous source claimed. This time, it wasn't just double dates that were victim to their feud. Coupled with pandemic lockdowns, the women's war meant that George and Gerber couldn't even meet up alone. "It's put the guys in a tough position," the insider told the magazine. "They'd do more guy stuff together, but that also upsets Cindy and Amal. They're at a loss because they can't win."
The reason these stories came as such a surprise is the fact that it's always seemed like the two women actually got along so well that even the tabloids couldn't dispute it. Last year, the National Enquirer's online front, RadarOnline, was more concerned with their friendship than any idea of a feud. While the majority of the story was spent speculating about how the Clooneys were totally falling apart, it was all framed by the famous and close friendship. The outlet said that the two spent a "girls night" together, with Amal "spilling her secrets" to her gal pal about her "crumbling marriage" to George.
In typical tabloid fashion, it used the truth of their friendship to sell its lies. However, the outlet's shoddy reporting doesn't negate the genuine relationship between the two women. As we pointed out in our investigations into Cindy Crawford and Amal Clooney's friendship, there's no sign of any bad blood between the two. Crawford has publicly gushed about how much she respects Amal and how they never run out of things to talk about. They even bailed on their husbands for some private time together during George's birthday party earlier this year. The two are friends, period.
