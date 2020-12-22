Are Cindy Crawford And Amal Clooney Feuding?

Are Amal Clooney And Cindy Crawford Really Friends?

The reason these stories came as such a surprise is the fact that it's always seemed like the two women actually got along so well that even the tabloids couldn't dispute it. Last year, the National Enquirer's online front, RadarOnline, was more concerned with their friendship than any idea of a feud. While the majority of the story was spent speculating about how the Clooneys were totally falling apart, it was all framed by the famous and close friendship. The outlet said that the two spent a "girls night" together, with Amal "spilling her secrets" to her gal pal about her "crumbling marriage" to George.