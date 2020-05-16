Are Brad Pitt And Margot Robbie Hollywood's Hottest Couple?

The so-called insider continued that Pitt knew Robbie was married but he didn't discourage the actress from being "flirty." "Rumors are flying around that these two could be more than just friends," the supposed insider told the outlet, adding, the costars "barely left each other's side" during a photoshoot for the movie. The entire narrative was completely fabricated. First, Robbie is happily married to her husband, movie producer Tom Ackerley. The actress has constantly shared photos and videos of herself with her husband on Instagram. Additionally, at the time, Pitt stated that he was more focused on being a dad than dating following his split from Angelina Jolie. Gossip Cop also checked in with a spokesperson for Pitt who confirmed the story was false. During the production of the Quentin Tarantino film, Robbie and Pitt were subjected to various silly rumors.