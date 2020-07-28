Are All These Celebrity Couples Really Fighting During The Coronavirus Lockdown?

The current lockdown has everyone on edge. None more so than those who are in relationships or married. According to Forbes, only 18% of couples are happy with their communication amid the current pandemic. The same can be probably said for celebrity couples. The tabloids have taken information like this and invented all kinds of phony stories claiming several A-listers and their partners are fighting while being cooped up in the house. Gossip Cop has rounded up a few stars who are supposedly struggling with their significant others.
In April, the National Enquirer purported Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were already fighting. The often incorrect tabloid alleged the new couple has their “first big blow out” while taking a stroll in Los Angeles. "Things were tense between them. They traded some very sharp words, and the rest of their time together was extremely icy,” a so-called spy spilled to the outlet. The sketchy insider further purported Affleck was rattled by the rumors of marriage surrounding his former wife, Jennifer Garner, and her beau, John Miller. Gossip Cop looked into the story and ran it by a source close to the situation. Our reputable assured us the story was incorrect. Plus, we found more photos of the two taking a walk together were they weren’t arguing.
A week later, the paper alleged Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were at each other’s throats in the days leading up to their virtual live concert. A so-called insider told the publication the spouses couldn't see “eye to eye” in regards to the CBS show and how it should be handled. "They couldn't even agree on what kind of health precautions they needed to take. By the time rehearsals were finished, Trisha and Garth weren't even speaking to each other," an alleged tipster told the paper. Other sources claimed Brooks was so “fed up” with his wife that he was ready to leave her. It should be noted that both Brooks and Yearwood are singers so of course, the two may have their own professional opinion of how things should be handled. Given the fact that Gossip Cop had just busted the tabloid for its unreliable reporting, it was hard to believe this narrative about Brooks and Yearwood.
Towards the end of April, the Globe asserted George and Amal Clooney were fighting while being in quarantine together. The confusing article purported the Clooneys were having a difficult time being alone together because the couple was so used to spending time apart. The biggest reason the story was a head-scratcher for Gossip Cop was that a completely different article was released by Star, which is under the same publication as the Globe. Star’s article painted a different picture of what was happening in the Clooney household, by claiming the couple was “closer than ever.” So which was the truth? Since both publications have been proven to be untrustworthy in the past, Gossip Cop concluded that neither story was correct about what was going on between George and Amal Clooney.
Lastly, Gossip Cop investigated a story by Life & Style, which alleged Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were fighting nonstop during the current lockdown. The outlet claimed the quarantine was not for Kidman and Urban’s marriage as the two’s home had become a “battleground.” The narrative asserted the “focal point” of the couple’s arguments stemmed from “past cheating rumors” that Kidman couldn’t move past. We checked with a rep for Kidman to get clarification about this story, and we were assured the story wasn’t true. Also, Gossip Cop has corrected rumors about the couple’s marriage before.
In short, the current pandemic has the whole world in panic mode. And while it is a difficult time for everyone, it’s not wrong to assume all couples are having a hard time coping with it. Even the famous ones.