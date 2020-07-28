Are All These Celebrity Couples Really Fighting During The Coronavirus Lockdown?

Garth Brooks And Trisha Yearwood's Epic Blowout

A week later, the paper alleged Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood were at each other’s throats in the days leading up to their virtual live concert. A so-called insider told the publication the spouses couldn't see “eye to eye” in regards to the CBS show and how it should be handled. "They couldn't even agree on what kind of health precautions they needed to take. By the time rehearsals were finished, Trisha and Garth weren't even speaking to each other," an alleged tipster told the paper. Other sources claimed Brooks was so “fed up” with his wife that he was ready to leave her. It should be noted that both Brooks and Yearwood are singers so of course, the two may have their own professional opinion of how things should be handled. Given the fact that Gossip Cop had just busted the tabloid for its unreliable reporting, it was hard to believe this narrative about Brooks and Yearwood.