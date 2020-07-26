Apparently, Miranda Lambert Was Supposed To Get Married Four Times

Miranda Lambert: The Pregnant Bride?

In August 2018, Gossip Cop exposed the magazine, Life & Style for asserting Lambert was pregnant and getting married. Earlier that year, the country star dated the front-man from the band Turnpike Troubadours, Evan Felker. An unnamed source spilled to the outlet that Lambert was expecting a baby with Felker and the two had been “living like husband and wife.” The phony insider snitched to the tabloid that after Felker’s divorce became finalized, he and Lambert “were rushing to plan a wedding. They're attempting to fast-track a ceremony and celebration and hope to get married as soon as Christmas or New Year's Eve." However, the tabloid’s timing of the false piece was poorly timed. Lambert has just announced that she was a single woman, which would make the outlet’s entire premise false.