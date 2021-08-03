‘Anxious’ Linda Purl ‘Pressuring’ Patrick Duffy To Marry Her?

Gossip Cop

Is Linda Purl pushing boyfriend Patrick Duffy to hurry up and propose? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

‘Loved-Up’ Linda Purl ‘Pushing’ Patrick Duffy To ‘Put A Ring On It’?

This week’s edition of the Globe reports that Linda Purl is ready to wed her boyfriend, Patrick Duffy, but he’s hesitant because he’s still grieving the loss of his late wife. According to the tabloid’s ambiguous “source,” Purl feels Duffy is waiting too long. “He says he loves her, so she’s got to wonder why he’s lagging,” one source dishes, “He can talk a good game, but now she’d like to see a commitment out of him.”

The snitch adds, “They’re practically married already and have been inseparable. Linda’s putting on the pressure now and openly admits she wants to call him her husband. She’s old-fashioned that way!” But “pals” of Duffy say he may not be ready because he’s still mourning his wife’s tragic passing. Duffy’s late wife, Carlyn Rosser, passed away from cancer in 2017, leaving her husband and their two sons to grieve her loss.

“Finding love again with Linda has been magical, but it’s easy to assume he’s thinking a lot about Carlyn,” the tipster reveals. “Carlyn would have wanted Patrick to be happy, but he may be feeling guilty!” But the tabloid insists Purl sees things differently having been married and divorced four times. “Linda knows he’s not over Carlyn’s death, but her patience is going to run out,” the insider concludes.

Who is this alleged insider? The couple’s therapist? It’s hard to believe even a close friend would know the intimate feelings of both Purl and Duffy when it’s implied that the couple is having some kind of communication issue. It’s even harder to believe a real friend of the couple would blab their personal details to the tabloid. Overall, it’s clear this alleged “insider,” if they even exist, has no real info on the couple and is instead shamefully using the memory of Duffy’s late wife to stir up drama in his new relationship. Besides, all credible reports suggest the couple is taking their time and going strong.

But this isn’t the first tabloid to go after the new couple. A few months ago, the National Enquirer suggested the couple’s new romance was already in trouble. That report was similarly unsupported. Then there’s the fact that the Globe often gets it wrong on the subject of marriage in celebrity relationships. This is the tabloid that keeps perpetuating the rumor that Malia Obama is engaged. The outlet also falsely reported that Ben Affleck was making ex-girlfriend Ana de Armas uncomfortable by talking about marriage. Obviously, the Globe is not a reliable source.

