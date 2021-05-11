Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Close up of Meghan Markle in green Baby Buzz New Report Claims Meghan Markle Has Already Given Birth To Daughter

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced back in February that they were expecting their second child, a little girl, this summer. One tabloid is alleging that summer has come early for the couple, claiming the former actress gave birth a few weeks ago. Gossip Cop investigates.  Hiding Her Brith? This week’s New Idea cover story […]

 by Cortland Ann
Anthony Davis wearing a black tuxedo with his girlfriend, Marlen P, who is wearing a white dress. Celebrities Anthony Davis Girlfriend: What We Know About His Love Life In 2021

There's an air of mystery surrounding Anthony Davis' girlfriend. Get the scoop on Marlen P., and find out if the two are still an item.

by Deb Taylor
Porsha Williams wears a red dress on the red carpet Royals ‘RHOA’ Stars Porsha Williams, Falynn Guobadia Having The Same Man’s Baby?

Are Real Housewives Of Atlanta stars Porsha Williams and Falynn Guobadia pregnant by the same man? After Williams admitted to being engaged to Falynn’s ex-husband, Simon, there’s been speculation from an online gossip blog that both women are pregnant with his babies. Gossip Cop looked into the claims.  ‘RHOA’ Stars Falynn Guobadia, Porsha Williams Pregnant […]

 by Brianna Morton
Kim Kardashian wears a white suit jacket over a white top against a white background News Kim Kardashian’s Latest Marriage Suitor Spending $150,000 To Get ‘KUWTK’ Star’s Attention

Kim Kardashian’s divorce from Kanye West has potential suitors for both the reality star and the rapper coming out of the woodworks. Kardashian has recently been propositioned yet again by an eligible bachelor, and he pulled out all the stops to get the mother-of-four’s attention. His attempt to woo Kardashian into marriage is certainly eye-catching, […]

 by Brianna Morton
Celebrities

Anthony Davis Girlfriend: What We Know About His Love Life In 2021

D
Deb Taylor
2:00 pm, May 11, 2021
Anthony Davis wearing a black tuxedo with his girlfriend, Marlen P, who is wearing a white dress.
(Getty)

Is Anthony Davis‘ girlfriend Marlen P. actually his wife? Over the last two years, rumors have circulated that the Lakers star and his very private partner secretly tied the knot. Unfortunately, the gossip was complicated by separate whispers that Davis had been unfaithful to his woman. Through it all, neither AD nor Marlen has ever made public remarks about their relationship. We give them props for successfully maintaining their privacy, but that doesn’t mean we aren’t looking for clues about their status! Find out what we know about Davis and Marlen’s history and where we think they stand today.

Who Is The Mother Of Anthony Davis’s Daughter, Nala?

Not much is known about Marlen P. other than the fact that she is the mother of Anthony Davis’ child. She gave birth to their daughter Nala in 2018.

Everything else is pure speculation. Based on a previous bio on her private Instagram account, Marlen is of Dominican ancestry. She is also a woman of Christian faith, writing “God above all 🙏🏼” in her current bio.

Other gossip websites guesstimate she’s in her late twenties, but the fact that she hasn’t even revealed her surname makes stats difficult to confirm.

One thing we do know is that Davis supports her preference to remain out of the spotlight. A look at his Instagram reveals very few pictures unrelated to basketball. Fans have to do a deep dive dating back to 2015 just to find some family photos. When it comes to being a public figure, it looks like AD is strictly business.

When Did Anthony Davis And Marlen P. Start Dating?

There’s no official word on when Davis began dating Marlen or how they even met. However, based on AD’s dating timeline, we estimate that they first got together around 2016 or 2017. By late 2017, the couple hosted a baby shower for Nala—and pics from the event are some of the only proof we have that they are (or were) an item.

The couple is so private that they waited until 2020 to make their first public appearance together. In February of that year, they posed for photos at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Marlen served up a killer look in a white dress, while Davis rocked a sharp black tuxedo.

Has Anthony Davis Ever Been Married Before?

Davis’ previous relationship was just as secretive. In 2015, he dated 6-foot-8 WNBA player Brittney Griner. The couple linked up shortly after Griner annulled her marriage to fellow WNBA All-Star, Glory Johnson.

Griner and Johnson’s relationship ended after a domestic violence incident outside of their Phoenix home.

David didn’t seem to have the same conflicts with Griner. “She is everything to me,” he said in an interview with TheNewsNerd. “We have an amazing relationship and have so much in common. We even wear the same size clothes and shoes so sometimes she borrows a shirt or two from me.”

Rumor has it the two married and divorced in short order, but neither has gone on the record about it.

Is Anthony Davis Still Dating Marlen P. In 2021?

In November 2020, Total Pro Sports reported on a claim that AD tried to cheat on Marlen. According to a now-inactive Instagram tipster, Davis offered to fly a woman out to LA for a tryst at a hotel. Uneasy with the proposition, she contacted Marlen and spilled the tea. Davis then allegedly unfollowed a number of dancers and models on the social media platform.

It wasn’t the first time Davis was called out for being unfaithful. In 2018, Sports Gossip reported that an Atlanta woman gave birth to his child around the same time Nala was born. The story remains unconfirmed.

Despite the rumors, which neither has ever commented on, it seems they remain a couple to this day. In 2019, Marlen made a rare appearance during an interview with Davis for Sports Illustrated. According to the writer, she was overseeing the couple’s house hunt in Los Angeles.

“[Anthony is] like, ‘The house has got to have a court and a sauna and a gym…,'” she explained to his agent Rich Paul.

“That’s easy,” Paul replied. “That’s most of the houses, when you’re spending the kind of money you guys want to spend anyway. I got it. Trust me.”

According to TMZ, the couple eventually settled on a $14.1 million mansion in Bel Air. The monthly rent for the 12,000-square-foot house? About $50,000 per month. (For that price, we hope he got everything on his wish list.)

We may never know if rumors of Davis’ wandering eye are true. But he and Marlen seem committed to presenting themselves as a unified front. In October 2020, at the NBA Finals, the basketball player was seen embracing Nala on the court, while Marlen kept a low profile in the crowd.

Anthony Davis wearing a black hat and t-shirt embracing his girlfriend, who is wearing a black mask. They are standing on a basketball court in front of the Lakers logo.
(Getty)
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.