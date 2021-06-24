Ant Anstead Reveals He Was Dating Renee Zellweger Amid Divorce From Christina Haack

In surprising romance news, Renee Zellweger is now dating Celebrity IOU Joyride star Ant Anstead. Anstead recently finalized his divorce from ex-wife Christina Haack, which might account for the timing of this news. It was Anstead’s Discovery+ reality show that initially brought the two stars together.

New Romance Alert

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead have finally settled their divorce and now Anstead is going public with his newest romance. He and Judy star Renee Zellweger have confirmed the news that they’re dating. The two met after Zellweger appeared on Celebrity IOU Joyride. The Discovery+ show has six episode seasons that feature celebrities treating their loved ones to one-of-a-kind custom cars. The show is co-hosted by Anstead and Cristy Lee.

TMZ reports that after the actress finished filming her episode, she actually came back to the set in order to drop off a pair of work boots for Anstead. It’s unclear when the couple first began dating, but the important thing at the moment, a source told the gossip site, is that they’re definitely dating now. Strangely enough, there’s a connection to Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

Ant Anstead, Renee Zellweger’s Perfectly Timed Announcement

Celebrity IOU Joyride is a spin-off of the popular HGTV series, Celebrity IOU featuring Jonathan and his brother Drew. Jonathan also began dating a famous actress in recent years, Zooey Deschanel, whom he met while filming Carpool Karaoke. There’s just something about actresses and cars that just spells romance for HGTV stars, it seems.

Just a day before the announcement about his relationship with Zellweger, news broke that he and Haack decided to settle their divorce without any child or spousal support. The ex-spouses have also agreed to split custody of their 2-year-old son right down the middle and stated their intention to share the responsibility of making decisions about his “health, education, welfare, and religion.”

Quite The Amicable, Easy Divorce For Anstead, Christina Haack

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the couple made a fair split of their assets, with Haack walking away with her properties in Newport Beach and Palm Springs, California, a mountain cabin, as well as property in Franklin, Tennessee. Anstead, meanwhile, will keep his own collection of antique and expensive vehicles and the pair will also retain the rights to their respective entertainment and media businesses.

As far as divorces go, this one was exceptionally civil. The two have worked hard to keep any and all animosity free from the proceedings, it would seem, which is encouraging to see since there’s a young child who could have been caught in the middle of an ugly battle. Instead, the couple kept it cool and classy the whole way through. If only all Hollywood divorces could go the same way.

